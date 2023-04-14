Chronicle: Man arrested for sexually abusing his Latina employee

Man arrested for sexual abuse of his employee.

Kalpeshkumar Patel touched his Latina employee’s breast.

According to the police, he threatened to have her deported if she refused his advances.

Kalpeshkumar Patel arrested for sexual abuse. Authorities in Bibb County, Georgia, arrested a man this week on charges of sexually abusing one of his female coworkers after trying to bribe her into giving in to his carnal desires. Police say that he touched her breasts and then wanted to shut her up.

The woman was angry at him for groping her and refused to continue enduring his continuous harassment. He offered her money in exchange for her silence. When she refused, the man allegedly tried to intimidate her by firing her and threatened to call ICE and have her deported back to Guatemala.

Kalpeshkumar Patel didn’t count on her being brave and reporting him

What Kalpeshkumar Patel did not realize was that the woman he was harassing wasn’t in the country illegally and wasn’t afraid of being deported so she decided to call the police.

When officers responded to her call, she explained through a translator that her employer had just touched her breasts and that he had then tried to intimidate her. She told them that he had done exactly the same thing to another 23-year-old employee before, and he did wind up sleeping with her and then paid her for her silence.