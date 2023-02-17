Justice for Sophia!

Her father was denied custody for being gay and she was murdered by her stepfather.

Stephanie de Jesús and Christian Campocano Leitheim are in custody.

Justice for Sophia! Two-year-old Sophia’s father is grieving after she was abused and murdered by her mother and stepfather. Christian Campocano Leitheim not only took the girl’s life, he also allegedly raped and beat her, according to public documents from local authorities.

The little girl’s full name is Sophia de Jesús Ocampo and the brutal crime was revealed when her mother, 24-year-old Stephanie de Jesús Dada Silva brought her to the hospital saying she was ill. She said that her daughter had been vomiting that morning.

Little Sophia showed signs of abuse

Stephanie de Jesús alleged that little Sophia had a relapse in the afternoon, but doctors noticed something strange about her body. She was covered in bumps, bruises and other marks. Even worse, doctors realized that she had been deceased for approximately four hours before she was brought to the hospital.

No one ever imagined her stepfather, Christian Campocano Leitheim, was responsible for her murder. Sophia’s mother thought he was a better caregiver than her biological father, because he is gay.