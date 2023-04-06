Julio Sabala’s father died and celebrities offer condolences

Julio Sabala’s father died and celebrities mourn.

The popular Dominican actor and comedian is grieving.

Several celebrities offered their condolences.

The world of entertainment is in mourning because a beloved actor and comedian has announced a painful loss. Several celebrities took the time to send their messages of support to Julio Sabala who lost his father.

Julio Sabala shared the sad news on Instagram. His father tragically passed away on Tuesday night, according to the comedian’s statement.

Julio Sabala’s father dies

In February, Sabala’s mother died and he informed his fans about her funeral on social media. Months later, no one expected that he would also say goodbye to his father, Cecilio Sabala.

So far he has not revealed the cause of his death, however the Dominican comedian dedicated a moving post to his father’s memory. He also took the opportunity to share details of the funeral.