Julio Sabala’s father died and celebrities offer condolences
Julio Sabala's father died and celebrities mourn. The popular Dominican actor and comedian is grieving. Several celebrities offered their condolences.
The world of entertainment is in mourning because a beloved actor and comedian has announced a painful loss. Several celebrities took the time to send their messages of support to Julio Sabala who lost his father.
Julio Sabala shared the sad news on Instagram. His father tragically passed away on Tuesday night, according to the comedian’s statement.
Julio Sabala’s father dies
In February, Sabala’s mother died and he informed his fans about her funeral on social media. Months later, no one expected that he would also say goodbye to his father, Cecilio Sabala.
So far he has not revealed the cause of his death, however the Dominican comedian dedicated a moving post to his father’s memory. He also took the opportunity to share details of the funeral.
Julio Sabala shares information about the funeral
Julio Sabala shared a photo of his father during happier times, along with a black ribbon. The post contained a message confirming his death.
“I hereby inform you of the sad news of the death of my dear father, Don Cecilio Sabala Geronimo. The funeral will be this Friday, April 7, at El Jardín Memorial de la Jacobo, starting at 9:00 in the morning, the mass at 10:30 am, and the burial at 12:00 noon,” he wrote.
Lili Estefan reacts
He said he was grateful to his father: “I will always carry with eternal gratitude, his infinite goodness and wise advice.” He accompanied his message with several photos of his late mother.
Immediately, he received condolences from several celebrities, including El Gordo y la Flaca presenter Lili Estefan, who expressed her pain at the terrible news that Julio Sabala’s father had died: “How sorry I am Julio, may he rest in peace.”
“Receive my condolences with a big hug”
Hosts like Lili Brillanti and ‘La Veneno’ Sandoval reacted to the Dominican comedian’s post: “I hug you dear and admired friend.” “My Julio… A huge hug… Love can’t stand time… They are together now.”
Presenter Mariela Encarnación also commented: “He is already with your mother and both from heaven take care of you.” “How beautiful your dad Julio, how sorry I am. From here my deepest condolences, you are loved.” “Receive my condolences with a big hug. May God give you strength to continue after this great loss,” the messages continued.