Julián Gil’s fiancée is admitted to the hospital to undergo surgery

Julián Gil’s fans have been very worried about the host’s fiancée, Valeria Marín after the Argentine presenter shared a series of photos on Instagram showing Valeria Marín at the hospital awaiting surgery.

Julián dedicated an emotional post to his fiancée. The couple appeared together, hugging in the photos while the host asked everyone to pray that the surgery was successful.

The Argentine presenter wrote: “Always together warrior, everything will be fine.” He tagged his partner’s Instagram account and his followers immediately expressed concern and wished Valeria strength.