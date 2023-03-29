Julián Gil’s fiancée is admitted to the hospital to undergo surgery
Julián Gil’s fans have been very worried about the host’s fiancée, Valeria Marín after the Argentine presenter shared a series of photos on Instagram showing Valeria Marín at the hospital awaiting surgery.
Julián dedicated an emotional post to his fiancée. The couple appeared together, hugging in the photos while the host asked everyone to pray that the surgery was successful.
Host Julián Gil revealed something that worried his fans when he posted several photos of himself in the hospital with his fiancée Valeria Marín.
The Argentine presenter wrote: “Always together warrior, everything will be fine.” He tagged his partner’s Instagram account and his followers immediately expressed concern and wished Valeria strength.
Valeria Marín shares a story from home
After the surgery was finished and she was back at home Valeria posted an update for everyone who was concerned on her Instagram stories. Julián’s fiancée did not reveal what procedure she had.
Valeria said the following: “It was a scheduled operation, everything went ok, ambulatory as you can tell, already recovering to soon be back at work, thank you all for your messages, many, many messages, really, thank you very much because of your good vibes, everything was perfect.”
Julián Gil joked with Valeria at the hospital
At the hospital, the Argentine host tried to keep Valeria in good spirits and he shared a reel on Instagram joking with her while she was in her hospital bed.
“Well, here so you know, I’m an actor, host, cook, dog walker… and nurse,” said Julián Gil before turning the camera on Valeria, who stated that the presenter was a very “good nurse”.