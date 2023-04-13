Julián Figueroa’s widow lashes out on social media
Julián Figueroa's widow, Imelda Garza, was angry on social media. She lashed out at those who don't respect her privacy. Julián Figueroa died on April 9.
- Julián Figueroa’s widow, Imelda Garza, was angry on social media.
- She lashed out at those who don’t respect her privacy.
- Julián Figueroa died on Sunday, April 9.
The news about the tragic death of Julián Figueroa continues to make headlines. Most recently, Julián Figueroa’s widow, Imelda Garza Tuñón, lashed out on social media, sending a forceful message to her followers.
The message was addressed to all the people who have not respected the privacy regarding her husband Julián Figueroa’s death. She shared an angry post on Instagram stories.
Julián Figueroa’s widow lashes out on social media
On her official Instagram account, Ime Garza, shared a forceful message that is mainly addressed to all the people or followers who have not respected her privacy during this painful time.
Julián Figueroa’s widow said: “I do not have to please anyone with my words and I am very grateful to those who do understand it, I ask the others with all my heart for some respect.”
Julián Figueroa’s widow said goodbye on social media
On Sunday, April 9, the tragic news that Maribel Guardia’s son had died was confirmed. Various Mexican celebrities offered their condolences on social media.
And Ime was not far behind, writing:: “I love you forever. You are in a better place with your dad and you leave me with my heart broken into a thousand pieces but with many happy memories and lots of laughter, fly high love.”
Julián’s last Instagram post
Many users said that Julián Figueroa’s last Instagram post was like a suicide note. However, this idea was later refuted when it was confirmed that Julián died of a heart attack, making it natural causes.
In his last post, Julián Figueroa shared a photo of himself as a child with his father, El Rey del Jaripeo. He wrote a touching message to Joan Sebastian: “I love you DAD and if your death hurts me it is because Your life was so precious to me.”
People offer their condolences to Imelda Garza
Ime deactivated the comments on her farewell post to her husband. However, in other posts it is possible to comment so her followers offered their condolences there.
There are many supportive comments for the model, who is going through a very difficult time in her life along with Maribel Guardia.