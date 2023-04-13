Julián Figueroa’s widow, Imelda Garza, was angry on social media.

She lashed out at those who don’t respect her privacy.

Julián Figueroa died on Sunday, April 9.

The news about the tragic death of Julián Figueroa continues to make headlines. Most recently, Julián Figueroa’s widow, Imelda Garza Tuñón, lashed out on social media, sending a forceful message to her followers.

The message was addressed to all the people who have not respected the privacy regarding her husband Julián Figueroa’s death. She shared an angry post on Instagram stories.

Julián Figueroa’s widow lashes out on social media

On her official Instagram account, Ime Garza, shared a forceful message that is mainly addressed to all the people or followers who have not respected her privacy during this painful time.

Julián Figueroa’s widow said: “I do not have to please anyone with my words and I am very grateful to those who do understand it, I ask the others with all my heart for some respect.”