Julián Figueroa’s sister says goodbye to her older brother

Juliana Figueroa says goodbye to her older brother.

How did Julian die?

His death certificate has been released.

On Sunday, April 9, Julián Figueroa, son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian, died. At first there was hope that the news was just a rumor, but Maribel herself confirmed it on social media.

Multiple celebrities took to social media to say goodbye to the 27-year-old singer, but one of his younger sisters said goodbye in a touching way, also remembering their late father.

Jose Manuel is distraught!

“A little piece of my soul dies,” Jose Manuel Figueroa told reporters outside Maribel Guardia’s house. He added that at one point he broke down upon learning of the death of his younger brother. He also said that their past differences had been settled.

“Thank you for all the signs of affection for my brother,” he began. “Today I admire her more than ever,” he said, referring to Maribel. “I thanked her for giving me such a beautiful brother.” In addition, he said goodbye to him on Instagram with a photo where the two brothers appear together with her father Joan Sebastián.