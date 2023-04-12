Julián Figueroa’s sister says goodbye to her older brother
On Sunday, April 9, Julián Figueroa, son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian, died. At first there was hope that the news was just a rumor, but Maribel herself confirmed it on social media.
Multiple celebrities took to social media to say goodbye to the 27-year-old singer, but one of his younger sisters said goodbye in a touching way, also remembering their late father.
Jose Manuel is distraught!
“A little piece of my soul dies,” Jose Manuel Figueroa told reporters outside Maribel Guardia’s house. He added that at one point he broke down upon learning of the death of his younger brother. He also said that their past differences had been settled.
“Thank you for all the signs of affection for my brother,” he began. “Today I admire her more than ever,” he said, referring to Maribel. “I thanked her for giving me such a beautiful brother.” In addition, he said goodbye to him on Instagram with a photo where the two brothers appear together with her father Joan Sebastián.
Juliana Figueroa says goodbye to her brother
Juliana Figueroa, Joan Sebastián’s daughter, shared a series of photographs on Instagram where she appears with her older brothers — of course Julián was among them — and her late father. This post already has more than 45,000 likes.
“The most beautiful thing about love, Julián, is carried in the hearts, dad is waiting for you,” his sister wrote. Internet users did not hesitate to leave comments supporting her during this difficult time.
“I hug you with my soul”
“It is the best consolation to know that he is now with whom he missed so much,” an internet user wrote, referring to how much Joan Sebastian’s children miss him. “Finally he will give him that hug that he wanted so much.” “My deepest condolences Juliana, I accompany you in your pain.”
On the evening of Monday, April 10, the remains of Julián Figuero arrived at the residence of Maribel Guardia in Mexico City. It is believed that the 27-year-old will be cremated.