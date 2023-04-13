Julián Figueroa’s last moments alive: “He had chest pain” (VIDEO)
New details emerge. The pain for the unexpected death of Julián Figueroa, son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian, is still latent.
Julián Figueroa’s last moments alive. The pain over Julián Figueroa’s sudden death goes on. His loved ones and fans are still asking questions about his tragic passing.
Now new details of the Mexican singer and actor’s final moments are emerging. The information was recorded in the minutes of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating the death.
Julián died at 27 on the night of Sunday, April 9, at the home he shared with his mother, in the Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood in Mexico City.
According to the official reports released by journalist Carlos Jiménez, Julián’s wife, Imelda Garza Tunon, called emergency services after finding him unresponsive in the guest room.
“He had chest pain”
“He had chest pain,” his widow told the paramedics, letting them know that the last time she saw him alive he said he was going to rest.
He told his wife, “He was going to lie down in bed for a while because he had chest pain,” details the report, which the journalist read on air.
Julián Figueroa was unresponsive
According to what Carlos Jiménez said on C4 Alert, the report highlights that “Miss Imelda Garza states that her husband was unconscious in the guest room, so she requested medical support.”
The report, on the Multimedios network, states, “At 7:35 p.m. unit 17 of the Critical Care company arrived under the command of two paramedics to check this young man, whom they found without vital signs.”
“These types of heart attacks are sudden”
MundoNow consulted with specialist, Dr. Julieta Quintana, about the fact that Figueroa’s wife “touched him, asked him to wake up, but he didn’t.”
“These types of heart attacks are sudden, so surely by the time his wife found him he was no longer alive,” explains the Mexican doctor.