Julián Figueroa’s last moments alive. The pain over Julián Figueroa’s sudden death goes on. His loved ones and fans are still asking questions about his tragic passing.

Now new details of the Mexican singer and actor’s final moments are emerging. The information was recorded in the minutes of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating the death.

Julián died at 27 on the night of Sunday, April 9, at the home he shared with his mother, in the Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood in Mexico City.

According to the official reports released by journalist Carlos Jiménez, Julián’s wife, Imelda Garza Tunon, called emergency services after finding him unresponsive in the guest room.