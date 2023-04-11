Rumors of Julián Figueroa’s infidelity resurface after his death.

When did it happen?

Julián publicly apologized to his wife at the time. On Monday, April 10, 2023, the tragic news 28-year-old singer and actor Julián Figueroa’s death was reported. He was the son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian. Figueroa was found unconscious in his house, according to his mother. After the passing of singer and actor Julián Figueroa, old cheating rumors have resurfaced. He was accused of betraying his wife after compromising photos of him with another woman were leaked. Rumors of Julián Figueroa’s infidelity resurface A few months ago the late singer was involved in a scandal that sparked marital problems with his wife, actress and singer Ime Garza-Tuñón. Now the controversy has resurfaced after his sudden death. Mexican magazine TV Notas published photos of the Volaré singer kissing a fan, though he was a married man with a small child. According to various media this angered his wife and forced her to take drastic measures.

Julián publicly apologized to his wife After the son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian was caught kissing a woman and allegedly being unfaithful to his wife, the 28-year-old decided spoke to the press about this scandalous incident. He took the opportunity to publicly apologize to his wife. “My actions were not the most appropriate and I apologize to my wife, who I think is the only one I can say something to about it. She is the love of my life, I’m sorry,” Figueroa said at the time.

Julián Figueroa denied he was unfaithful According to Milenio, in that same interview Julián explained what happened and said things were “taken out of context” and his wife was quite upset with him. He told reporters that his wife was sad and angry at him: “Obviously right now she’s sad, she’s angry, and the one who is most out of the loop is me. The issue is not only this, it also affects her and me.” “Everything was taken out of context. It was a girl who came up to me, asked me for a photo, and when we were taking the photo, she came over and kissed me. How do you react? I give her a hug saying, ‘Thank you beautiful,’ then we continue talking and she tells me that she knows my dad, I take her to her taxi and that’s it,” he said, according to Despierta America.