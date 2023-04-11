Julián Figueroa’s death certificate released
A photo of Julián Figueroa's death certificate is released. Joan Sebastian's son passed away at 28. Maribel Guardia announced his cause of death.
Following the death of singer and actor Julián Figueroa, the death certificate that Mexican authorities delivered when they arrived at the home of the 27-year-old young man has come to light. The document confirms what his mother, Maribel Guardia, said about how he died.
Maribel Guardia released a statement on social media, detailing that she was at the theater when the news broke. She said 911 was called and paramedics came to treat him. She also asked for privacy.
JULIÁN FIGUEROA’S DEATH CERTIFICATE IS REVEALED
Journalist Carlos Jiménez (@c4jiménez), shared a photos of singer and actor Julián Figueroa Fernández’s death certificate. Al Rojo Vivo posted the photo and pointed out the official cause of death presented by the Mexican authorities who went to the Figueroa home.
The death certificate states that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation. An autopsy was not performed on Figueroa’s body.
What did the death certificate say?
The document also says Maribel Guardia identified Julián Figueroa’s body. Her name and address appears on the document, along with her relationship to the young man. Shortly after, the singer’s mother confirmed the terrible loss with a moving post.
Before this, videos of the ambulance that arrived at the house that Maribel Guardia shared with her husband, son, daughter-in-law and grandson were posted on social networks. Several close friends and family members can also be seen arriving.
What did Maribel Guardia say?
Early Monday Maribel Guardia confirmed Julián Figueroa’s death. In her statement, the actress stressed that she was at the theater when she was informed about the incident. At the moment, it’s known that he was found unconscious in his room when 911 was called.
“I am sorry to have to announce the passing of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who unfortunately was ahead of us on this plane. They found him unconscious tonight in his room, while I was at the theater. They called 911 and when the ambulance and the police arrived they found him dead, with no trace of violence.” the actress said on Instagram.