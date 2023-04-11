Julián Figueroa’s death certificate released

A photo of Julián Figueroa’s death certificate is released.

Joan Sebastian’s son passed away at 28.

Maribel Guardia announced his cause of death.

Following the death of singer and actor Julián Figueroa, the death certificate that Mexican authorities delivered when they arrived at the home of the 27-year-old young man has come to light. The document confirms what his mother, Maribel Guardia, said about how he died.

Maribel Guardia released a statement on social media, detailing that she was at the theater when the news broke. She said 911 was called and paramedics came to treat him. She also asked for privacy.

JULIÁN FIGUEROA’S DEATH CERTIFICATE IS REVEALED

Journalist Carlos Jiménez (@c4jiménez), shared a photos of singer and actor Julián Figueroa Fernández’s death certificate. Al Rojo Vivo posted the photo and pointed out the official cause of death presented by the Mexican authorities who went to the Figueroa home.

The death certificate states that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation. An autopsy was not performed on Figueroa’s body.