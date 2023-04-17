Julián Figueroa’s uncle breaks his silence about his nephew’s death.

Federico Figueroa discusses whether he left a will.

“It’s hard to accept, such a young life.”

Without a doubt, the death of actress and singer Maribel Guardia’s son has sparked a lot of controversy and rumors that are circulating online. Julián Figueroa died on April 9 at his home in Mexico City due to an acute myocardial infarction.

Given all the rumors, his family has come out to publicly discuss the death of the 28-year-old singer who passed away so suddenly. Maribel Guardia, Julián’s wife Imelda Garza and now his uncle have all spoken to the media.

Julián Figueroa’s uncle addresses whether he left a will

In an interview with Sale el Sol, late singer Joan Sebastian’s brother, Federico Figueroa, spoke about his nephew’s death. He also revealed details about whether the young musician had left a will.

Julián’s uncle began by saying that losing Julián has been very difficult for the whole family to accept, since his brother’s son was so charismatic and knew how to win over the hearts of everyone around him.