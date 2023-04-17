Julián Figueroa’s uncle talks about whether he left a will (VIDEO)
Julián Figueroa's uncle breaks his silence about his nephew's death. Federico Figueroa discusses whether his nephew left a will.
- Julián Figueroa’s uncle breaks his silence about his nephew’s death.
- Federico Figueroa discusses whether he left a will.
- “It’s hard to accept, such a young life.”
Without a doubt, the death of actress and singer Maribel Guardia’s son has sparked a lot of controversy and rumors that are circulating online. Julián Figueroa died on April 9 at his home in Mexico City due to an acute myocardial infarction.
Given all the rumors, his family has come out to publicly discuss the death of the 28-year-old singer who passed away so suddenly. Maribel Guardia, Julián’s wife Imelda Garza and now his uncle have all spoken to the media.
Julián Figueroa’s uncle addresses whether he left a will
In an interview with Sale el Sol, late singer Joan Sebastian’s brother, Federico Figueroa, spoke about his nephew’s death. He also revealed details about whether the young musician had left a will.
Julián’s uncle began by saying that losing Julián has been very difficult for the whole family to accept, since his brother’s son was so charismatic and knew how to win over the hearts of everyone around him.
“It’s hard to accept”
On Sale el Sol Federico, Julián Figueroa’s uncle, who was there when Maribel Guardia’s son died, broke his silence about the tragic loss. Ime Garza, the musician’s wife, discovered his lifeless body and asked Federico for help.
“It’s hard to accept, such a young life, a boy, a loved one by the whole family. If you ask all the siblings, cousins, (they will tell you that he) was an extremely affectionate boy. He earned the affection of the people. He was noble,” Joan Sebastian’s brother said in the interview.
Federico Figueroa breaks his silence
He said that the family is not divided and that they will always remain united, especially at such a difficult time. “I don’t have differences with anyone,” he told the media about his family.
Concerning rumors that Julián Figueroa left a will, Federico revealed that he did not know for sure. However, he doesn’t believe that his nephew had one drawn up because he was so young and his death was so sudden. “No, no I could tell you I don’t think so, really, I don’t think so,” he said.
“Julián was super relaxed”
Finally, he thanked Maribel Guardia for allowing the Figueroa family to come to his nephew’s funeral and praised her strength. Maribel insisted only family attend the wake, according to TV notas.
Similarly, Federico recalled time he spent with his nephew days before passed away, recounting that he was always a calm and focused person: “Julián was super relaxed. In his daily life, he was too calm,” Federico concluded.