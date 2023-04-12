Julián Figueroa’s friend says he sent her a message before he died
Maribel's son was able to say goodbye to a friend. Julian died of a heart attack. Did the young singer feel his death coming?
- Maribel’s son was able to say goodbye to a friend.
- Julian died of a heart attack.
- Did the young singer feel his death coming?
Julián Figueroa’s sudden death has devastated celebrities, but a message shared by a friend of the singer in which she apologized and expressed regret has captured people’s attention. She says that a few hours before his death he wanted to talk to her but she didn’t answer him.
A young woman named Mariella Navarro posted on a message on her Instagram stories saying goodbye to Julián Figueroa. She said he was trying to contact her at 4 a.m. on Sunday but she did not reply.
Julian died of a heart attack!
Julián Figueroa died on Sunday in his home, where he was found unconscious, according to his mother, actress Maribel Guardia. She explained that the medical report revealed Julián Figueroa had died of an “acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.”
The heart muscle needs oxygen to function. When a heart attack of this type occurs, the flow of blood that carries oxygen to the heart is severely reduced or cut off altogether.
A heartbreaking message
Among the messages that have been circulating on social media, one from a friend of Julián Figueroa has caught people’s attention. Mariella Navarro took to social media to say goodbye to him. Julián’s friend hinted that if she had responded to Julián Figueroa’s messages, which she received at 4:00 AM, she could “have changed things”.
“And it breaks my soul to know that I was not there for you in the last moments of your life, now I understand the insistence you had on talking, it was 4:00 AM and a simple message could have changed everything.”
Their last moments together
Along with the farewell message, Julián Figueroa’s friend pointed out that she had recently read this sentence: “If something’s happening to you, tell me about it because it’s not fair that we laugh together and cry alone,” which sparked speculation about his cause of death.
In another story, the singer’s friend posted a video where they were singing Acá Entre Nos and wrote: “Thank you for sharing a little bit of your life with me, RIP.” However, hours later the young woman deleted her stories and profile.