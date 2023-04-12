Julián Figueroa’s friend says he sent her a message before he died

Maribel’s son was able to say goodbye to a friend.

Julian died of a heart attack.

Did the young singer feel his death coming?

Julián Figueroa’s sudden death has devastated celebrities, but a message shared by a friend of the singer in which she apologized and expressed regret has captured people’s attention. She says that a few hours before his death he wanted to talk to her but she didn’t answer him.

A young woman named Mariella Navarro posted on a message on her Instagram stories saying goodbye to Julián Figueroa. She said he was trying to contact her at 4 a.m. on Sunday but she did not reply.

Julian died of a heart attack!

Julián Figueroa died on Sunday in his home, where he was found unconscious, according to his mother, actress Maribel Guardia. She explained that the medical report revealed Julián Figueroa had died of an “acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.”

The heart muscle needs oxygen to function. When a heart attack of this type occurs, the flow of blood that carries oxygen to the heart is severely reduced or cut off altogether.