Julián Figueroa mourned the death of a famous actor. Weeks before he passed away, Julián posted a message about the death of person he admired, never imagining that soon he would be the one people were remembering.

After the death of the son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian, some details have begun to emerge about the young singer’s final days. He said goodbye to a Mexican acting legend shortly before he died.

A few days after his death, the post where Julián Figueroa said goodbye to another star that he admired resurfaces. The singer dedicated an Instagram post to Ignacio López Tarso.

“People like the great actor #lopeztarso never die, his legacy will last over time. An honor to have known him” he wrote along with photograph he took with the popular actor. It is incredible that the post was made just weeks before death overtook him.