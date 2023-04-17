Search

Inicio » English » Today » Julián Figueroa mourned the death of a famous actor

Julián Figueroa mourned the death of a famous actor

By 
  • Julián Figueroa mourned an actor before he died.
  • Julián dedicated an Instagram post to his father.
  • Now more details of the days before his passing come to light.

Julián Figueroa mourned the death of a famous actor. Weeks before he passed away, Julián posted a message about the death of person he admired, never imagining that soon he would be the one people were remembering.

After the death of the son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian, some details have begun to emerge about the young singer’s final days. He said goodbye to a Mexican acting legend shortly before he died.




PHOTO Instagram

A few days after his death, the post where Julián Figueroa said goodbye to another star that he admired resurfaces. The singer dedicated an Instagram post to Ignacio López Tarso.

“People like the great actor #lopeztarso never die, his legacy will last over time. An honor to have known him” he wrote along with photograph he took with the popular actor. It is incredible that the post was made just weeks before death overtook him.

Ignacio López Tarso wasn't the only person he mourned


PHOTO Instagram

López Tarso was not the only person Julián honored on Instagram. Just one day before he died he remembered his father Joan Sebastian.

“To hell with the Grammys, with the fame and the money, because my only wish is to hold you… one more time. I love you DAD and if your death hurts me it’s because your life was so valuable to me,” he wrote along with a photo of young Julián with his father.

Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian's son dies


PHOTO Instagram

On Sunday, April 9, singer Julián Figueroa’s death shocked the entertainment world. At only 27 years old, the only son of Maribel Guardia and singer Joan Sebastian, was found unresponsive in his house.

Maribel Guardia released a brief statement confirming the sad news. She said he died of acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.



