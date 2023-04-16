Julián Figueroa had a tremendous legal problem before he died

Julián Figueroa was having legal problems before his death.

Joan Sebastian’s son had been battling since 2015.

He was estranged from his brother. JULIÁN FIGUEROA’S LEGAL PROBLEMS BEFORE HE DIED! Since Julián Figueroa’s death, local media revealed one of the most complicated problems that Maribel Guardia’s son was going through before passing away. He had been in a legal battle with his brothers since 2015. The son of Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia, on several occasions pointed out that he did not need his father’s money and wanted to be able to make his own fortune as an actor and singer. JULIÁN FIGUEROA’S LEGAL PROBLEMS The death of Julián Figueroa brought to light a legal fight over his father’s assets. Since 2015, Maribel Guardia’s son and his brothers have been fighting to get their father’s inheritance. According to El Heraldo, Julián Figueroa was not able to collect anything from Joan Sebastian’s estate. It is estimated that he had millions of dollars and more than 50 properties around Mexico. But unfortunately, the singer died intestate.

A bad relationship between siblings? The long legal battle ended up alienating the Figueroa brothers. José Manuel Figueroa and Julián, had been estranged for years due to the fight over their father’s property. The situation worsened when Juliana began another distribution process because all the properties of the Juliantla singer were not listed. She declared that the situation was irregular and they had to fix the problem by counting the assets that were left out of his first will.

A lengthy process? Julián Figueroa spoke about the legal process on various occasions. He stated that there were many things that had to be taken into account and for that reason, the legal problem was taking a long time. Eight months ago, he clarified that they should ask the lawyers about the inheritance and declared that he got along quite well with his brothers. “There are many things, aren’t they? I don’t know, we’ve been in this for so long and so long that I don’t think it will be resolved soon,” he said in an interview, according to El Heraldo. Despite the conflict, Julián always expressed love for his father.

Did José Manuel reconcile with Julián? After his death, Jose Manuel Figueroa did not hesitate to go be with Maribel Guardia. After that, he went spoke to the press. He also posted about his brother’s death on social media. “Today I have a very big pain in my chest, how difficult it is to assimilate death, the problem is not letting go of the past, it is making the mind understand that the possible future that you longed for will no longer be a reality. There is the true struggle of the heart, a kiss to heaven to these two beings that I love,” said José Manuel Figueroa.