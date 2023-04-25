Maribel Guardia remembers the moment she saw her son after he died.

The beloved actress makes an unexpected revelation.

She returned to the stage after the death of her son Julián Figueroa. The beloved Costa Rican-Mexican actress is going through the most difficult time of her life after the tragic passing of her son Julián Figueroa, just as she did when her ex Joan Sebastian died. Despite how difficult it’s been, the Maribel Guardia has returned to the stage. Overcoming the loss of a loved one is not easy, much less when it is a child, but Maribel Guardia has shown great strength, returning to do what she’s most passionate about in the theater. Maribel Guardia returned to work on Lagunilla Mi Barrio During her absence from the play, Lagunilla Mi Barrio, various media outlets did their best to get statements from the Corona de Lágrimas actress about how she’s coping with her loss. In an interview she said Julián Figueroa appeared to her after he died. It is worth mentioning that she had already said this on social media but this time she went into more detail about how she saw her son and said she’s no longer afraid of death.

Julián Figueroa spoke to his mother The moment was captured by various media and Lo Escuché con Alan Morales shared the clip in which Maribel Guardia revealed what that emotional moment was like. “I was not okay, I got up and my legs were shaking and the other day I had an incredible experience because I was in Julián’s rosary and closing my eyes I began to pray and then I saw Julián,” shared Maribel Guardia.

Maribel Guardia remembers how Julián Figueroa appeared to her “It was something that transformed me at that moment because the pain I had was so great. I saw him full of light, with an incredible smile and when he hugged me I felt all the light and happiness that he felt that I said, ‘My God, this is my place,’ and not because I wanted to stay there with him but because I felt that that’s where we come from, the light,” added the Qué Madre Tan Padre actress. Later she continued talking about the emotional spiritual encounter she had with her son, “Julián hugged me three times. He looked full, full of light, I saw his hair but with forms of light and he surrounded me, he turned me around and hugged me. For me, that was the way I felt that my son was with me and he told me, ‘Don’t worry, mom, I’m fine.’ He is better off than us and he gave me another sense of pain,” said Maribel Guardia.

The beloved actress says that she no longer fears death “I’m sad but not as I was, it’s a different sadness… He left me that memory for today too,” said the beloved actress and stated that “I always had my child close to me.” After that, she said, “I’m fine, I must continue with my life, I know what Julián would like for me and that gift that he gave me, that hug of light that he gave me transferred my sadness to another place.” She immediately stated that now she feels full and is not afraid of dying, “I am no longer afraid of death, you know? Because he did say, ‘Who knows what will be on the other side.’ I already know what is there and it’s light, happiness and fullness, I have never seen my son so happy and I say this to all those who have lost someone dear, ‘Don’t really be afraid because we have our true life on the other side, not here,” affirmed Maribel Guardia.