Judge again rejects a postponement of Trump’s rape trial

The judge in charge of Trump’s rape trial rejected a postponement.

Trump’s lawyer asked for a one-month delay.

The trial will begin on April 25.

Former US President Donald Trump, is once again in the spotlight. On Monday, April 17, it was announced that the judge in charge of his civil rape trial refused his lawyer’s request for a postponement.

Trump’s lawyer sought to postpone the rape trial. According to the former president’s defense attorney, the postponement of the trial is necessary for “things to calm down.” The judge overseeing the civil trial over writer E. Jean Carroll’s claims that Donald Trump raped her years ago has rejected his request.

Judge again rejects postponement of Trump rape trial

For Tacopina, this period is necessary in order to seat a fair and impartial jury, especially after the extensive media coverage around his recent criminal indictment.

“There is no justification for an adjournment. This case is entirely unrelated to the state prosecution,” Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote, adding that the “suggestion that recent media coverage of the indictment could hinder the selection of a fair and impartial jury on the 25th is only speculation.”