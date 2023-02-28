Juan Rivera opens up about what it was like to find Jenni’s remains

Juan Rivera opens up about Jenni Rivera’s death.

He talked about the tragic incident on La Casa De Los Famosos 3.

La Diva de la Banda’s brother shared how they found her remains. Juan Rivera opens up! Jenni Rivera’s brother spoke about one of the most painful moments they have shared as a family. La Diva de la Banda died while leaving Monterrey, Nuevo León. The musician said that it was one of his hardest moments and gave details about how the singer’s remains were found. The Rivera siblings have spoken about this difficult time for their family. One of them was Lupillo Rivera, who opened up about the loss of the “Mariposa de Barrio” and explained what happened after the accident. Likewise, Chiquis Rivera, the singer’s eldest daughter, stressed that she “foresaw” the day her mother died. JUAN RIVERA WAS SINCERE Juan Rivera spoke for the first time about singer Jenni Rivera’s fatal accident. The musician, who is currently appearing on La Casa De Los Famosos 3, opened up and answered Osmel Sousa’s questions about his sister’s death, confirming no bodies were found, just human remains. “Yes, but there was… The accident was very powerful, so…” Jenni Rivera’s brother responded to Osmel’s question. He said the plane’s impact was so intense that they could not retrieve the singer’s body, that only her skeleton remained.

How did they identify the remains? With his voice breaking, Juan Rivera said that the impact caused severe damage to the bodies of the victims who were traveling in that aircraft. He told Osmel that they had to do DNA tests to identify each person. “So they had to [identify] with DNA,” Juan revealed to Osmel, during the talk they had on La Casa De Los Famosos. He said it was difficult to identify the singer’s body and only testing proved that it was the “Mariposa de Barrio”.

Was there still debris at the crash site? Lupillo Rivera had confirmed that DNA was used to identify the bodies during an interview and even said that they used his DNA to match. Now Juan Rivera said that two days after the accident, he visited the place where the plane crashed and found evidence that it had happened. He also said there were still remains there. “Yes, it was very difficult. I arrived two days later at the accident site and something was still being seen…” reported Jenni Rivera’s brother, in response to his fellow contestants questions.

Does he agree with Lupillo’s version of events? During an interview with Yordi Rosado, Lupillo Rivera spoke about his sister’s death and how he gave his DNA to match. According to his version, the authorities sought him out and informed him that they needed him in Monterrey to confirm her death. “I talked to my dad and I told him, I was crying, ‘They confirmed Jenni’s death,’ and the Mexican government said, ‘Go to Mexico with your family, we’ll call you if we need you to come to Monterrey.’ I took a flight home and they called me to say, ‘We need you to come to Monterrey, we need to take your DNA, to find out if your sister’s remains are hers or not,'” Lupillo said, according to El Heraldo.

Was the plane attacked? During the interview, he pointed out that the coroner confirmed that Jenni Rivera’s remains were found in the place where the plane crashed. He indicated that he did not know if it was an accident or not and that all they did was take his sister’s remains home. “The coroner told me: ‘Yes, it was your sister, I confirm the death of your sister.’ I couldn’t get it off my chest, I told my brothers: ‘We have to calm down, I don’t know if Jenni’s death was by accident or not.’ We grabbed the remains and went back home. I remember the eyes of my mom and dad and I told them: ‘I finished my job here, you do everything else, I can’t take it anymore.’ I went home.”