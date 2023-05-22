Juan Rivera gives details of his wife’s surgery.

Jenni’s brother says they’ve been going through a hard time.

Brenda tested positive for two cancer genes. As we well know, Juan Rivera’s wife has been having health problems and recently tested positive for two cancer genes. Since then, La Diva’s brother has devoted himself to caring for Brenda and supporting her in everything she needs. After his wife learned of her cancer risk, the music producer shared an emotional post showing Brenda on a stretcher, preparing to go into surgery. Now, Jenni’s brother reveals the details of his beloved’s operation. Juan Rivera supports his wife through her health problems Juan Rivera announced his wife’s health issues and said that was why he chose not to finish filming La Casa de los Famosos. «My wife has, as far as I understand, 2 Cancer Genes. In English they are called BRCA 1 and 2, for which she has to remove her breasts and ovaries to avoid serious illness,» Juan Rivera shared.

Juan Rivera shares details of his wife’s surgery In a recent interview Juan gave to Imagen TV’s De Primera Mano, the music producer revealed details of Brenda’s operation and what the process has been like. The first question was about how Brenda is doing: “Well, her body is a little sore, the surgery they did was delicate, obviously she needs to rest but thank God she’s fine… Tired, sore but with a lot of faith. She has already returned home. She has to constantly go to the doctor to make sure that there is no infection…» said Juan Rivera.

«She has two cancer genes that she inherited from her father» «Emotionally she’s going through a difficult time because it was a surgery her ovaries were removed and that changes a woman drastically, so she’s having trouble dealing with it. I ask God that she’s emotionally healthy above all because it’s useless to have a 100% healthy body if you don’t have a good soul,» Juan told De Primera Mano. «They had to do this procedure because she has two cancer genes that she inherited from her father, all her uncles have had cancer, so it was alarming. We have been going to therapy to prepare for this operation and thank God everything is going well so far.»

Jenni Rivera’s brother confirmed his wife had her ovaries removed Journalist Gustavo Adolfo it was good she had her ovaries removed to prevent cancer. Juan added, «They found cysts so we were a bit alarmed, she obviously said, ‘As soon as they take out my ovaries I enter menopause, many things change, hormones change.'» «I told her, ‘Look, I’d rather have a courageous but good, healthy and alive woman than have a sick woman.’ And I think my children would also agree that we prefer to deal a little with mood changes and all that than having my wife battling a deadly disease like cancer.