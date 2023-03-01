Another shocking eviction from La Casa de los Famosos 3!

Two houseguests wound up leaving the show.

Juan Rivera decided to leave this week. Monday’s eviction from La Casa de los Famosos 3 sparked reactions from the Telemundo reality show’s audience because two people ended up leaving. Juan Rivera, Jenni’s brother decided he couldn’t bear being separated from his wife and family any longer. At the beginning of the week, nominees Diego Solano, El Rey Grupero and José Rodríguez were nervous about the results of the audience vote. Aylín Mujica and Osmel Sousa decided to save Samira from elimination as part of their weekly advantage. La Casa de los Famosos 3 will be on fire When no one expected it, just before the eviction, it was revealed that Jenni Rivera’s brother had decided to leave because he couldn’t take being locked inside the house and separated from his wife Brenda. He spent a lot of time talking about his family and the Diva de la Banda with the other houseguests. This season of La Casa de los Famosos 3 has been quite eventful in terms of contestants who have not been able to tolerate being locked up and, for whatever reason, decided to leave the Telemundo show. First it was Monique Sánchez, then Aristeo Cázares and now Juan Rivera.

Juan Rivera decides to leave La Casa de los Famosos Juan Rivera offered some heartfelt words to his teammates during Monday’s eviction and shared a farewell message before leaving the show: “The end has come. I thank each one of you for letting me live this experience. I thank God for getting me here. These have been very difficult moments and you have helped me… I came so that people could get to know Juan Rivera and I thought that my time would be used here for that, then I realized that God had something different for me and thanks to that I found myself,” he began. His words brought the other houseguests to tears: “I take very precious memories of you, I believe that the work that God has sent me to do here is over and he gave me many signs this last week and I think that my time to be at home with my children and my wife has arrived,” he explained.

Juan Rivera says goodbye and makes everyone cry Juan Rivera’s companions shed tears over his unexpected decision as he continued to explain: “Throughout the years, because of my addictions, because of the mistakes I have made, I have made people suffer, cry, and I never want to think again, or know that my woman suffers in my absence… There are health problems that my wife will let me know when she is ready, and I am worried about my listening… every day I hear less but each one of you touched my soul… they started as companions, they became friends and I leave with siblings.” And he concluded: “It was not an easy decision but I have peace in my heart… day 40, which is a biblical number, was when I realized it and today marks seven weeks and number seven is when a job is completed. I ask you, please do not think that I, Juan, brought peace to this house. I did not bring anything, I brought obedience and peace is brought by God and I ask him that peace, love reign in your lives. And if I can leave something in this house they are the meetings last night and I want you to continue doing that, that you will pray for me as I will pray for all of you.”

Who was evicted from La Casa de los Famosos 3 this week? The departure of Juan Rivera did not stop this week’s eviction so Diego, El Rey Grupero and José were called to the eviction room. The first to be saved by the public, with 40 percent of the vote, was José. Bringing controversy from day one, and with everything that could be saved by his friend (and love) Aylín Mujica, El Rey Grupero only got 23 percent of vote so he was evicted from the show. His fellow houseguests were shocked.