Juan Rivera confirms he’s appearing on ‘La Casa de los Famosos 3’

Juan Rivera acknowledges it will please his critic. Juan Rivera joins LCDLF. The popular reality show La Casa de los Famosos has positioned itself on the list of the most watched Spanish-language programs. It features celebrities living under the same roof where the intense discussions, controversies, rivalries and greed keep us riveted. The third season of the Telemundo program is about to begin and six celebrities have been confirmed on the cast. They are: Osmel Sousa, Paty Navidad, Arturo Carmona, Aylín Mujica, ‘La Materialista’ and Juan Rivera, brother of the late Diva de la Banda. Juan Rivera confirms he’ll be on La Casa de los Famosos 3 Juan Rivera confirmed his participation in an Instagram live. Apart from stating that he will be on the reality show, he described what he’s doing now. Without a doubt, since the controversy that arose between Jenni Rivera’s brother and Zerboni, many wanted to see Juan on La Casa de los Famosos 3 so he can defend sister’s name. It seems that the prayers have been answered.

Juan Rivera reveals the Telemundo reality show will be similar to his experience in jail “I will be on La Casa de los Famosos 3, cool. I know that there are many people who will be very happy that I am going to be there and I know that there will be, and that there are already, people who are upset because they throw their comments and hints… It does not bother me, thanks to all the people who started following me today,” Juan Rivera began on his Instagram live. Later he revealed how he will handle living in the house: “I know it’s going to be something very intense, something very difficult. To this day I think six people have been announced. I know very little about them, I still don’t have a fight with any of them, I know it’s a different experience… well, not that different, because I was in jail I spent seven months with people I didn’t know and I had to adapt.” Filed Under: Juan Rivera on LCDLF

“I imagine it will be very difficult to be there” Juan Rivera said that he will use what he learned during his time in prison: “Then we will see what I learned from there. I can use it here. I know that a lot of gossip circulates in there. I know that many things are said, I know that even enemies come out of there… The difference between where I was before and where I am going now is that there are men and women here and well, we will see what results it gives.” “I imagine it will be very difficult to be there,“ he added, explaining why he chose to participate. “It makes a perfect opportunity for all the people who criticize me, if you know me, you see me interact every day with people locked up in a place, maybe something that they couldn’t do and I said, ‘Here I will have the perfect platform for them to know who Juan Rivera really is,’” said the music producer. Filed Under: Juan Rivera on LCDLF

People immediately reacted As expected, people immediately commented. It is worth mentioning that La Lengua reposted a clip of his video on their Instagram account.. TO SEE THE FULL VIDEO CLICK HERE. “Don’t go messing with Juan.” “I also wanted Rosa in the House.” “Good vibes so that you win.” “It is already on my blacklist, out of it.” “But how ridiculous to compare the program with having been in jail.” “I think that the majority does not care,” were some comments. Filed Under: Juan Rivera on LCDLF