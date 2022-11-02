Juan Pablo Manzanero mourns the death of his mother

The Manzanero family is in mourning.

Juan Pablo Manzanero announces his mother’s death.

The son of the Mexican singer-songwriter confirmed the news. AN IRREPARABLE LOSS. Almost two years after the death of the Mexican singer-songwriter, Armando Manzanero, his son, Juan Pablo Manzanero, confirmed the tragic news that his mother, María Cristina Blum, has also died. This sad news was released on social media. The signs of affection and support for the Blum family have been abundant in the comments on social media. Armando Manzanero married a total of six times and Cristina Blum was his second wife. The couple married in 1972 and after 18 years of marriage, they decided to separate. THE MANZANERO FAMILY IS IN MOURNING Juan Pablo Manzanero, son of Armando Manzanero, is grieving again after announcing the death of his mother, María Cristina Blum. She was the second wife of the Mexican singer-songwriter and they were married for around 18 years. Manzanero released the news of his mother’s death on social media. The sad news came out two months after the anniversary of Manzanero’s death. Followers of the musician immediately expressed their feelings and sent condolences to the Blum family. At the moment, the cause of death has not been revealed by the son of the famous singer.

“After life there is eternity” The musician announced the death of his mother, María Cristina Blum, in a tweet. In the message that he shared on social media, he pointed out that this plane is only “temporary”. In the moving note, he said that he will miss his mother. Manzanero usually keeps his life private, so he did not give more details about her death. “We are in this plane only for a moment, in the end or deep down we are eternal, magic begins from the moment we arrive or are born until we transcend or leave, let there be no doubt, after life there is life or eternity and an unimaginable connection. My dear mother, I’m going to miss you,” tweeted Juan Pablo Manzanero.

People say goodbye to Blum After the news was announced, friends, colleagues and fans of Juan Pablo offered their condolences. One of the celebrities who reached out to the musician was Tania Libertad, who offered her condolences to Manzanero at this difficult time. Likewise, Héctor Rojas sent his condolences. “I hug you dear Juan Pablo,” wrote Tania Libertad. “Condolences. RIP Eternal life or connection is very lyrical, but physical presences are worth it, when a loved one leaves us, they are missed a lot.” “I am very sorry JP, may she rest in peace. Big hug.” “My deepest condolences.” “I am very sorry, my deepest condolences with all my heart, a hug,” his followers wrote.

Respect for Juan Pablo? The Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM) offered their condolences to Juan Pablo Manzanero after the death of María Cristina Blum was announced. In an obituary on Twitter, the official SACM page shared a photo of Blum and offered condolences to the two children of Armando Manzanero’s second wife. “The composers deeply regret the passing of María Cristina Blum. A brotherly and supportive hug for her son Juan Pablo Manzanero, his sister Laura Blum, family and friends. Rest in peace,” wrote Martín Urierta, who is president of the SACM Board of Directors. Filed Under: Juan Pablo Manzanero mourning

Who was María Cristina Blum? María Cristina Blum was the second wife of Armando Manzanero. The Mexican composer was married a total of six times. The couple married in 1972 and had Juan Pablo Manzanero. The couple’s son is the only one who followed in the footsteps of Armando Manzanero, devoting himself to music from an early age, according to TV Notas. Their marriage lasted around 18 years. It is believed that the composer divorced Blum after meeting María Teresa Papil, who managed Manzanero’s assets at the bank, although that rumor was never verified. Manzanero had six marriages, seven children and 16 grandchildren, according to TV Notas. Filed Under: Juan Pablo Manzanero mourning