Juan Osorio responds to statements made by José Manuel Figueroa.

He says he is Emilio Osorio’s father.

Figueroa made a comment about Emilio’s paternity. Juan Osorio responds to statements by José Manuel Figueroa. The most important television producer in Mexico, Juan Osorio, has broken his silence after being asked about José Manuel Figueroa’s recent statements. Niurka was angered by Joan Sebatian’s son’s comments. In some videos, the singer implied that Niurka’s ex, Bobby Larios was Emilio’s real father. This caused people to question whether Juan Osorio is Emilio’s biological father. Now the Televisa producer has responded. Juan Osorio responds to statements made by José Manuel Figueroa Recently, José Manuel Figueroa publicly apologized to Niurka Marcos after making a passive-aggressive comment about Emilio Osorio’s father. The young actor and singer is a contestant on La Casa de los Famosos México. José Manuel, referred to Emilio Osorio as the son of Bobby Larios, causing Niurka to lash out and accuse him of lying. The Cuban star called him «narcissistic» because of what he said.

Juan Osorio was asked about the comments Recently, Juan Osorio appeared on the red carpet for Lagunilla Mi Barrio and was asked about the statements made by José Manuel. Initially, the Mexican producer said that he wasn’t aware of what had been said. Then he added: «I love José Manuel, I was a good friend of his father and I’m not going to comment, I don’t know what he said and I’m not interested in knowing.»

The Mexican producer finally responded to José Manuel Figueroa’s comments After the reporters explained to Juan Osorio what José Manuel had said about his son: «Niurkito, son of Bobby Larios, is on La Casa de los Famosos.» Hearing this, Osoria responded: «How good (that he apologized), look José Manuel Figueroa has always been a boy with a lot of intelligence, he is a boy with maturity. Whenever I have come across him, I would never think of a bad comment from him to me, and if he said it, it was not with bad intentions.»

Niurka was furious with Figueroa Finally, Juan Osorio added that Jose Manuel Figueroa is his friend, and unless he makes that comment in front of him, there won’t be any problems. On the other hand, Niurka Marcos was furious. According to Univision, she lashed out online: «His father knows who his son is but you don’t know where you put the d** o ***, that’s why you are with that bitch who doesn’t have a brain like you.»