Juan Galán Andrada and Margarita Jimeno had a relationship filled with domestic violence

Juan psychologically abused Margarita to the point of not giving her any money

In the end, Margarita carried out her revenge, but felt something odd after this act

Juan Galán Andrada and Margarita Jimeno lived in Alicante, Spain, although they were originally from Tornillos. Despite having been together for many years, their relationship was full of domestic violence. This point led to this case being terrible.

They met when they were young and, with Margarita almost 41 years old and Juan 43, the harmony in their relationship seemed a thing of the past. Margarita's life was a real ordeal. Juan abused her both physically and psychologically, a form of domestic violence.

In addition, Juan, who worked as an employee in an electrical assembly company, had decided to stop giving her money as a punishment. Margarita was desperate and not knowing how to face the situation, which led her to plan her own version of a revenge crime.

For years, Margarita had dedicated herself solely to raising her children and taking care of the home. With the support and encouragement of her children, she decided to look for work to be able to cover her expenses. After several interviews, she got a job as a cleaning staff in a hotel near her house.