The Thirst for Revenge – The Case of Juan Galán Andrada
Discover the harrowing story of Juan Galán Andrada, a dark tale of abuse, revenge, and tragedy set in the heart of Alicante, Spain.
- Juan Galán Andrada and Margarita Jimeno had a relationship filled with domestic violence
- Juan psychologically abused Margarita to the point of not giving her any money
- In the end, Margarita carried out her revenge, but felt something odd after this act
Juan Galán Andrada and Margarita Jimeno lived in Alicante, Spain, although they were originally from Tornillos. Despite having been together for many years, their relationship was full of domestic violence. This point led to this case being terrible.
They met when they were young and, with Margarita almost 41 years old and Juan 43, the harmony in their relationship seemed a thing of the past. Margarita’s life was a real ordeal. Juan abused her both physically and psychologically, a form of domestic violence. Listen to the latest broadcast of Pasión que Mata by clicking here.
In addition, Juan, who worked as an employee in an electrical assembly company, had decided to stop giving her money as a punishment. Margarita was desperate and not knowing how to face the situation, which led her to plan her own version of a revenge crime.
For years, Margarita had dedicated herself solely to raising her children and taking care of the home. With the support and encouragement of her children, she decided to look for work to be able to cover her expenses. After several interviews, she got a job as a cleaning staff in a hotel near her house.
The Revenge Plan Against Juan Galán Andrada
The opportunity to carry out her revenge plan came one night in September 1999. Margarita and her daughter Belén were at home, while the eldest son, Juan Alberto, had stayed to sleep at his maternal grandfather’s house. Everything was prepared, and Margarita had placed sleeping pills in Juan’s food so that he would sleep deeply.
The young hitmen she had hired, Moisés and Leonardo, arrived at the house in complete darkness. Stealthily, they headed to the room where Galán slept, and with a hammer in hand, they carried out their cruel plan. Despite the violence of the attack, Galán tried to get up, but finally died from the blows received. This was the tragic conclusion of the «revenge crime» in Alicante.
The Consequences
The house was stained with blood, and Margarita, as she contemplated the scene, felt a strange mix of relief and anguish. She knew that the evil that her husband had inflicted on her had been answered in kind. Then, Margarita and the boys got rid of the body and tried to erase all traces.
However, a fire set near the ruined house where they had left the body caught the attention of the police. The charred corpse of Juan Galán Andrada was found, and an investigation began that would eventually lead to the capture of Margarita Jimeno and the hitmen.
The Cost of Revenge
Despite having achieved her revenge, she realized that violence had only perpetuated more pain and suffering. In confinement, she reflected on her past and how her love had been distorted by the accumulated hatred and rage.
This case, «The Thirst for Revenge – The Case of Juan Galán Andrada,» is a dark story of runaway passions, violence, and crimes that led to a tragic outcome for all involved. A reminder of how revenge can cloud judgment and lead us down dark and unexpected paths.»