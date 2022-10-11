The video was recorded four years before JR Ridinger died.

Celebrities still mourn his passing.

He died of a pulmonary embolism in August. In August, the tragic news of JR Ridinger’s death flooded social media. Now, a four-year-old video has attracted attention. Did he predict his own death? JR Ridinger’s shocking Death Bed presentation comes to light. The YouTube video, on JR Ridinger’s Market America channel, was a presentation that was part of the company’s 25th anniversary conference. JR Ridinger’s shocking Death Bed presentation The powerful businessman distinguished himself by seeking to share the ‘keys’ to his success and recognition based on his companies — not to mention in the entertainment world, collaborating with artists such as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Alejandro Sanz, to name a few. However, now something has attracted attention, as it seems that JR Ridinger was preparing for his death, and even invited his wife and some close friends to experience a ‘chilling’ moment on his ‘Death Bed’.

Did JR Ridinger predict his death? The video begins with JR Ridinger on a large stage, full of fake tombstones and even a cardboard coffin. The businessman began to give a short speech about death: “But it will be a day, in which we all will end, like this. It’s how it works.” “You can’t get out of it, you can’t change it and one day you will be on your death bed. And what you want to see is the best way to end, all your family around you,” were som of the first words with which JR Ridinger began his conference on the value of life and death.

“I will die. We we are all going to die” “I am going to die, we are all going to die. That moment will come.” Later, his wife Loren, some friends, family and even co-workers came on stage to simulate JR Ridinger’s death. They had all prepared speeches in his honor. Meanwhile, Ridinger was lying among the tombstones and coffins, on a black stretcher, making it appear that he was on his death bed. Was it all preparation for what happened on August 30, 2022?

JR Ridinger died at the age of 63 from a pulmonary embolism. It seems that the moment was a ‘healing one’ and was even a preparation for the death of JR Ridinger, where in a ‘bitter’ moment, there was laughter and even some claims by those who decided to participate in said activity. “We are now, we are still here. It’s the only thing that matters and it’s the only thing that counts. We are together and if we don’t carry every experience of our lives, our lives are worthless,” JR Ridinger told his audience four years ago, visibly moved. He died at the age of 63 of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the Croatian coast, according to the Daily Mail. Click here to see JR Ridinger’s Death Bed presentation.