JPMorgan Chase to close 21 First Republic bank branches after takeover

Bad news for some First Republic bankers as it was just announced that 21 branches will be closed after the bank's collapse last month.

According to The Sun, JPMorgan Chase will close 21 First Republic Bank branches by the end of the year. This comes after the government seized the regional bank.

The Sun reported that a JPMorgan spokesperson said: “These locations have relatively low transaction volumes and are generally within a short drive from another First Republic office. Clients should expect to continue to receive the same level of service with seamless access to their money.»

JPMorgan has promised that 100 employees employed at those branches will be offered commensurate jobs at other branches.