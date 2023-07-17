Lolita Ayala’s ex-husband journalist Jorge Berry dies.

He was taken off life support by his family.

In addition to other fascinating topics, the show touches on journalist Jorge Berry, who was recently disconnected from life support after being declared brain dead.

Journalist Jorge Berry is taken off life support Mexican journalist Jorge Berry has died after being admitted to a hospital in Puerto Vallarta. His sister had previously revealed that he had been declared brain dead. According to ACE, he was taken off life support on Thursday. Jorge Berry was well-known for his passion for sports and had a prominent career on the Televisa network, gaining recognition for his national and international coverage. He served as the official voice of the NFL Raiders and even had the honor of receiving a Super Bowl ring.

Jorge Berry dies Confirmation of the tragic news about Jorge Berry’s condition spread through social media following his emergency hospitalization in Mexico. While it was rumored he is still alive, details of his passing are unclear. In addition to his professional achievements, Jorge Berry is also remembered for his past marriage to journalist Lolita Ayala from 1976 to 1977. Ayala has publicly shared that their split was a result of Berry’s infidelity, leading them to make the difficult decision to part ways.

Berry’s loved ones say the last goodbye In a heartfelt post on Twitter, journalist Joaquín López-Dóriga bid farewell to his lifelong friend and colleague: «This is death, implacable. You have just caught up with my dear Jorge Berry, a lifelong friend and colleague. Rest in peace, dear. My condolences to the entire family. You never imagined the pain that your departure would cause us. But you lived fully, always a character. I love you.» Similarly, Adela Micha shared: «It is with deep sorrow that I inform you that my dear friend Jorge Berry (@jorgeberry) passed away in Puerto Vallarta. Dear Jorge, I will always carry you in my memory and I appreciate every space we shared. A tight hug to all his family.»

Jorge Berry remembered for his outstanding work Liga MX expressed their condolences on social media, acknowledging him as a respected journalist and a prominent figure in sports media. «The #LigaBBVAMX regrets the sensitive death of Jorge Berry, a great journalist, passionate about sports and a benchmark for the media.» Jorge Berry, a former Televisa reporter, had a remarkable career and was known for his coverage of significant events, including his narration of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York. He held the position of Sports Section Director for the 24-hour newscast in 1976.