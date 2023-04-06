Search

Joseph Aguilar arrested for shooting Isaiah Muñoz to death

Joseph Aguilar arrested for shooting Isaiah Muñoz to death

  • Isaiah Muñoz was shot and killed outside a Walgreens in Phoeniz, AZ.
  • Joseph Aguilar was arrested for his murder.
  • He claims it was self-defense.

Joseph Aguilar was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona for the shooting homicide of Isaiah Muñoz. According to the 36-year-old defendant, he fired his weapon at 26-year-old Isaiah Muñoz in self-defense because he was being attacked.

So far, detectives investigating the case have not yet found forensic evidence to confirm Joseph Aguilar’s story. While the investigation continues, he has been arrested for second-degree murder.

Joseph Aguilar is arrested for murder

Joseph Aguilar is accused of the murder of another Hispanic
Joseph Aguilar faces a murder charge for shooting a man outside Walgreens. (PHOTO: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office)

On Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11:30 p.m., several people reported a shooting at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to the scene of the shooting, where they found Isaiah Muñoz badly wounded. Paramedics from the Phoenix Fire Department also responded to reports of an injured man.

A couple arrived at the Walgreens before the shooting

A couple arrived at the Walgreens pharmacy before the shooting
PHOTO: Taken from Twitter

Although Isaiah Muñoz was rushed to the hospital and doctors fought to save his life, he died due to the seriousness of his injuries. Detectives from the PPD Homicide Division took up the case. At that time, Joseph Aguilar’s name had not come up.

At the scene of the shooting, PPD officers found bullet casings just outside a Walgreens pharmacy. Moments before he died, Isaiah Muñoz was there talking heatedly with a couple, who later went into the pharmacy to do some shopping. That couple was Joseph Aguilar and his girlfriend.

Joseph Aquilar says he acted in self-defense

The detainee assures that he acted in self-defense
PHOTO: Taken from Twitter

PPD detectives discovered that the Walgreens cashier was the daughter of Joseph Aguilar’s girlfriend. The couple bought several things that they allegedly were not charged for, including a case of Budweiser. After they left, Joseph Aguilar had words with Isaiah Muñoz.

Suddenly, Joseph Aguilar pulled out a gun and shot Muñoz. He then fled the scene. Aguilar told his girlfriend that he had had to shoot the other man because he threatened him. Two days later he was arrested for the murder.

Today
Crime
