Joseph Aguilar arrested for shooting Isaiah Muñoz to death

Isaiah Muñoz was shot and killed outside a Walgreens in Phoeniz, AZ.

Joseph Aguilar was arrested for his murder.

He claims it was self-defense.

Joseph Aguilar was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona for the shooting homicide of Isaiah Muñoz. According to the 36-year-old defendant, he fired his weapon at 26-year-old Isaiah Muñoz in self-defense because he was being attacked.

So far, detectives investigating the case have not yet found forensic evidence to confirm Joseph Aguilar’s story. While the investigation continues, he has been arrested for second-degree murder.

Joseph Aguilar is arrested for murder

On Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11:30 p.m., several people reported a shooting at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to the scene of the shooting, where they found Isaiah Muñoz badly wounded. Paramedics from the Phoenix Fire Department also responded to reports of an injured man.