José Ron speaks exclusively to MundoNow.

The Mexican actor reveals the truth about his character on La Mujer del Diablo.

The series premiered on October 18 on Vix+. On October 18, the second season of La Mujer del Diablo began streaming on TelevisaUnivision’s Vix+. It’s a series starring Carolina Miranda and José Ron. Due to the success of the first season, it’s expected to be a huge hit. Mexican actor José Ron returns playing his character Cristo Beltrán, a mobster who is pretending to be someone else. Now he speaks exclusively to MundoNOW where he reveals details about this new season of La Mujer del Diablo. What were the challenges of playing Cristo? “Many. Cristo is recharged in this second season and something very interesting is going to happen with Natalia. Then there will be surprises. And he took me out of my comfort zone, he also took me to my limits. It was a very demanding project with the situations, with the emotions, with all the changes that the character has, and in the end I am happy with everything that was achieved.” The actor, born in Guadalajara, Mexico, revealed what it was like to play the character of Cristo: “I have a deep gratitude for the people who trusted my work, with the public and wishing with all my heart that they follow us and that they like the second season that is incredible.”

What will surprise viewers? "That's for you to find out. People have to see the second season, but there are things that they don't even imagine are going to happen, I also love this project and we will see a brave, empowered Natalia. I think that is what unites their characters a lot, the pain of everything that they have gone through in life, in childhood and believe me that you will be shocked with everything that is going to happen and how the character of Natalia is going to conquer a lot of things." José Ron speaks exclusively about how he worked to make his character in the series: "I do talk with my director and we also get to a part with a psychologist to understand the characters. And more than anything, I went to the part of understanding Cristo, I judge him again. So he had a painful childhood, a lot of pain, with many shortcomings, and what he does at this moment is what he knows, which is violence, so he solves everything based on violence, based on force and all the power and all those rules that he puts on himself and builds for everyone else."

What do you take from Carolina Miranda and what was it like working with her? "A super actress. Passionate, dedicated, very intelligent. And besides, we also made a very good team, very good chemistry, good harmony. And I think that is also very important in every project. And I have always been convinced that the public also perceives that harmony or that flow between the actors, between the characters and here, well, it happened and it is also something that adds a lot to the project." He talks about filming sex scenes: "It was complicated and right now I see it and it makes me laugh and they are great, but at the time I didn't know what I was going to face. I was very nervous because on television sex scenes are nothing like they are on a streaming project. So here I was naked. I really put something on the front and I didn't know what was going on."

Do you remember when they paid you 100 pesos a month? "Yes, of course I remember, there is a phrase that is very important to me: 'Remember where you came from' and we must not forget where we come from. For me to remember that, my family, my roots, everything I went through, for all the sacrifices I also had to make to get to this place. It hasn't been easy, but now it is, I look back and say it has been very worthwhile and this is as important as having those pillars. For me it was always my family, God and believing in me, fighting for my dreams and here I am." He even reveals the difficult time when his dog died: "It is a very complicated moment, very hard. Now I can talk a little more about this. Before they touched on the subject and believe me I couldn't talk, my throat was still closing up a bit, but well, now I can understand it, overcome it and also manage it in the best way. I keep the beautiful memories with my German Shepherd and a very strong connection and bond was created. I love dogs, animals and for me my dogs are practically like my children and it hit me a lot, it hurt me a lot, but life goes on and it also taught me many ways to love that unconditional love that they have.