Inicio » English » Entertainment » José Manuel Figueroa doesn’t want his sister-in-law Imelda Tuñón to take his nephew away

José Manuel Figueroa doesn’t want his sister-in-law Imelda Tuñón to take his nephew away

By 
FOTO: Getty Images
  • Julián Figueroa’s brother José speaks out after his death.
  • He wants to get closer to his nephew.
  • His sister-in-law Imelda Tuñón allegedly has plans to leave the city.

Less than a month after Julián Figueroa’s death, his brother José Manuel Figueroa has sparked controversy when he allegedly indicated his intention to prevent his sister-in-law from taking his nephew away from his family.

According to TV Notas, the son of late singer Joan Sebastian expressed his intentions regarding his nephew Juliancito, saying he wants to be closer to him and making a request of Imelda Tuñón.

They assure that José Manuel Figueroa will
PHOTO: Capture website TVNotas

In an interview with Despierta América, the singer made it clear that he seeks to be closer than ever to his nephew. He also said that he has a concern about his sister-in-law.

He doesn’t want Imelda Tuñón to take Maribel Guardia’s grandson to live in Monterrey. He wants to be able to have a closer relationship with his little nephew.

“My intentions are to look more after him”

PHOTO: MundoNOW Archive

“I hope (I can spend more time with him). I hope Imelda doesn’t take him to Monterrey, I hope they leave him here, I haven’t discussed anything about it, these are very sensitive issues,” he said in an interview with Despierta América, according to TV Notas.

“I think I shouldn’t be saying this, really, but of course my intentions are to look more after him,” he said about what he was hoping for when it comes to the future and, in particular, with Julián Figueroa’s son.

He also had a special request for Maribel Guardia

PHOTO: Getty Images

He was asked what he thought of how Maribel Guardia reacted when asked about José Manuel Figueroa’s request to have his brother’s remains with his father’s.

Apparently she said: “Well, but right now is not the time to talk about it, guys, I thank you very much for your concern.” However, she explained that, at this time, they are being strong and spending quality time with her grandson.

José Manuel Figueroa is waiting to learn what his sister-in-law plans

PHOTO: Mezcalent

Over the next few days or weeks, more details are expected to be known regarding what will happen with José Manuel’s requests regarding his nephew Juliancito, and what his sister-in-law Imelda Tuñón will decide about where to live.

We will also find out if Maribel Guardia will agree leave her son’s remains with late Mexican singer and songwriter Joan Sebastian.

FOTO: Getty Images

