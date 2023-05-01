Julián Figueroa’s brother José speaks out after his death.

He wants to get closer to his nephew.

His sister-in-law Imelda Tuñón allegedly has plans to leave the city.

Less than a month after Julián Figueroa’s death, his brother José Manuel Figueroa has sparked controversy when he allegedly indicated his intention to prevent his sister-in-law from taking his nephew away from his family.

According to TV Notas, the son of late singer Joan Sebastian expressed his intentions regarding his nephew Juliancito, saying he wants to be closer to him and making a request of Imelda Tuñón.

José Manuel Figueroa doesn’t want his sister-in-law Imelda Tuñón to take his nephew away

In an interview with Despierta América, the singer made it clear that he seeks to be closer than ever to his nephew. He also said that he has a concern about his sister-in-law.

He doesn’t want Imelda Tuñón to take Maribel Guardia’s grandson to live in Monterrey. He wants to be able to have a closer relationship with his little nephew.