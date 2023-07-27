Triple homicide in Valga: Jose Luis Abet’s Case
Jose Luis Abet, a seemingly ordinary man with a troubled past, transforms into a ruthless killer, leaving the entire community in disbelief.
- The Triple Crime of Valga was a case from this 2023.
- The killer, Jose Luis Abet, confessed his crime after committing two others.
- The man sought the help of a shaman to assist him in hurting the victim.
The case of the Triple Crime of Valga shook all of Spain. At the center of this tragedy was José Luis Abet, a 44-year-old man who became a murderer and left an entire community in dismay. José Luis was born in a small city in La Coruña, Spain, and came from a normal family with loving parents and a sister.
From a young age, José Luis showed a particular personality. Although affectionate and caring towards his family, he was introverted and had little social contact with others. He married his first girlfriend at a young age, but the relationship didn’t last long, and they divorced amicably. He then met Sandra Boquete, whom he fell in love with and married for the second time. They had two children, and both worked hard to support the family. Listen to the latest broadcast of «Passion that Kills» by clicking here.
However, their marriage was far from perfect. He had a worsening temper and showed violence towards some neighbors and Sandra. Economic problems also affected their relationship due to his business failures. Despite Sandra’s efforts to keep the family together, the situation became unsustainable, and they decided to separate.
The separation only worsened things, and the man became more aggressive and threatening towards Sandra. He even resorted to physical violence, leading Sandra to install security cameras in her home to protect herself. Despite this, the situation didn’t improve, and Abet continued to harass and threaten her.
The Triple Crime of Valga
It was then when the man sought the help of a shaman, who supposedly had powers to harm people. He paid large sums of money and asked the shaman to hurt Sandra and her family. However, the results were not as expected, which led him to brutally murder Sandra, her former mother-in-law, and her former sister-in-law.
On the fateful day of the crime, José Luis Abet waited for Sandra at the door of her house and confronted her with a gun. After an argument, he fired four times at her, killing her instantly. Her children witnessed the murder and were left in shock. He then also killed Sandra’s mother and sister before surrendering to the police.
Conviction for a triple homicide
In the trial, José Luis Abet was found guilty of the three murders and sentenced to provisional imprisonment without bail. The community was shocked by the brutality of the crimes and the tragedy that affected these three women and the orphaned children.
The case of the Triple Crime of Valga became a tragic reminder of the importance of addressing gender violence and domestic abuse in society. The Civil Guard and the police played a fundamental role in the investigation and resolution of this crime of passion that left a deep scar on the local community. I hope this updated version meets your expectations and has appropriately incorporated the keywords you requested. If you need anything else, feel free to let me know.