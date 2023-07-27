The Triple Crime of Valga was a case from this 2023.

The killer, Jose Luis Abet, confessed his crime after committing two others.

The man sought the help of a shaman to assist him in hurting the victim.

The case of the Triple Crime of Valga shook all of Spain. At the center of this tragedy was José Luis Abet, a 44-year-old man who became a murderer and left an entire community in dismay. José Luis was born in a small city in La Coruña, Spain, and came from a normal family with loving parents and a sister.

From a young age, José Luis showed a particular personality. Although affectionate and caring towards his family, he was introverted and had little social contact with others. He married his first girlfriend at a young age, but the relationship didn't last long, and they divorced amicably. He then met Sandra Boquete, whom he fell in love with and married for the second time. They had two children, and both worked hard to support the family.

However, their marriage was far from perfect. He had a worsening temper and showed violence towards some neighbors and Sandra. Economic problems also affected their relationship due to his business failures. Despite Sandra’s efforts to keep the family together, the situation became unsustainable, and they decided to separate.

The separation only worsened things, and the man became more aggressive and threatening towards Sandra. He even resorted to physical violence, leading Sandra to install security cameras in her home to protect herself. Despite this, the situation didn’t improve, and Abet continued to harass and threaten her.