José Guajardo was shot to death in front of his mother and 1-year-old son.

Mónico Galban is being charged with his murder.

Security camera footage allegedly recorded the face of 19-year-old Mónico Galban, making him the prime suspect in the murder of 27-year-old José Guajardo.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau released the suspect’s photograph for the community to help locate him.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Mónico Galban’s capture. Preliminary investigations indicate that the murderer entered Guajardo’s house on foot on May 29, where the young man was with his mother and his one-year-old son.

Neighbors told detectives that they heard more than 30 shots and that they believed that a powerful weapon was used in the crime.