José Guajardo was shot to death in front of his mother and 1-year-old son. Mónico Galban is being charged with his murder.
- Neighbors heard more than 30 shots.
Security camera footage allegedly recorded the face of 19-year-old Mónico Galban, making him the prime suspect in the murder of 27-year-old José Guajardo.
The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau released the suspect’s photograph for the community to help locate him.
Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Mónico Galban’s capture. Preliminary investigations indicate that the murderer entered Guajardo’s house on foot on May 29, where the young man was with his mother and his one-year-old son.
Neighbors told detectives that they heard more than 30 shots and that they believed that a powerful weapon was used in the crime.
José Guajardo was airlifted to the hospital
Homestead police responded to a reported shooting at 528 NW 3 Avenue. On the way they were informed about a wounded man.
The victim was found alive on the ground and was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital by the Miami-Dade Fire Department, where he died five days later.
Galban is under investigation for first degree murder
Two weeks after the brutal crime, officers released surveillance video and named Monico Galban as the suspect. For now, his motive for the shooting is unknown.
Due to the lack of leads and unsuccessful efforts to find the suspect, detectives make available the numbers 305-471-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). Your help could prevent another victim in the future.