José Eduardo Derbez talks about his late friend Julián Figueroa (VIDEO)
Eugenio Derbez's son reveals what nobody knew about Julián Figueroa. The actor says that he and Julián were very close friends.
It took weeks after Maribel Guardia’s son passed away for the Mi Tío actor to speak publicly about what this enormous loss meant to him.
José Eduardo talks about his late friend Julián Figueroa
Julian Figueroa and Jose Eduardo Derbez were close friends, according to Eugenio Derbez’s son. They were quite close when they were young, however the actor and comedian says that they grew apart as their lives went in different directions.
“Julián and I were very close friends, more young. What happened is that we went to parties a lot or sometimes he stayed at my house. In fact he told me several times, ‘You tell my mother (Maribel Guardia), that I’m going to be here a lot,” said José Eduardo.
Why they grew apart
The son of Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo said that over time they grew apart as Julián started having a family. “Afterward, well, when he got married, he had children and all that, well, we sort of grew apart. But yes, I hang out with him a lot, we went to dinner,” he said on Ventaneando.
On the other hand, Jose Eduardo points out that Julián’s sudden death came as a shock: “When it is someone already old, well, you see it coming, or someone who has been ill for a long time,” he said. .
José Eduardo was shocked by his friend’s death
“But when someone is so young, that it was so sudden, yes, it does hit hard,” Eugenio Derbez’s son told Ventaneando. Now that Julián is no longer here, it has come out that he was pursuing acting.
His last role was on the Mexican soap opera Mi Camino es Amarte, where he worked with Gabriel Soto. Audiences loved him on the show and his passing left a big hole in the hearts of the cast.