José Eduardo Derbez talks about his late friend Julián Figueroa (VIDEO)

José Eduardo Derbez talks about his late friend Julián Figueroa. Eugenio Derbez’s son recently spoke about Julián Figueroa’s sudden death. Many people did not know they were very close friends when they were younger.

It took weeks after Maribel Guardia’s son passed away for the Mi Tío actor to speak publicly about what this enormous loss meant to him.

José Eduardo talks about his late friend Julián Figueroa

Julian Figueroa and Jose Eduardo Derbez were close friends, according to Eugenio Derbez’s son. They were quite close when they were young, however the actor and comedian says that they grew apart as their lives went in different directions.

“Julián and I were very close friends, more young. What happened is that we went to parties a lot or sometimes he stayed at my house. In fact he told me several times, ‘You tell my mother (Maribel Guardia), that I’m going to be here a lot,” said José Eduardo.