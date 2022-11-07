Eugenio Derbez’s son shares a funny video of his father.

Was the actor angry? Look at his expression here.

Derbez says that his recovery has been quite "painful". More than three months have passed since Mexican actor, director and producer Eugenio Derbez suffered a serious accident in which his left shoulder was hurt. He broke his bone in several places. However, the actor has undergone surgeries, rehabilitation and more in order to get back into the entertainment world as soon as possible. However, now his son José Eduardo posted a video where he's making fun of his father's accident. José Eduardo makes fun of his dad's accident Eugenio's sons have said that they have been very attentive to their father's health. His son José Eduardo made the most statements regarding the actor's health. However, they didn't reveal too many details about it and only said that he was recovering. Jose Eduardo revealed about a month ago that his family was quite careful about what they said, even to him, regarding what had happened to Eugenio. Now, it seems that things have begun to calm down, so much so that the actor's son is even making jokes about it.

He makes fun of what happened to his dad who didn't have the best reaction… On TikTok, José Eduardo used the famous audio of the Sponge Bob cartoon character that says: "we painted the whole house and without getting a drop of paint on anything but the ⁠— FLAPPIN' FLOTSAM WHAT'S THAT?!" At that moment, he directed the camera towards his father, actor and producer Eugenio Derbez. José Eduardo did this as a joke about what happened to his father. However, Derbez did not look amused. Many think he was just pretending to be upset, but could it be that he was upset because his son recorded him without his permission? What do you think?

Did the accident make him look 'younger'? One of the things that caught people's attention was the fact that when Eugenio's son pointed the camera at him, he was wearing his sling. This raised suspicions among some users who said: "Wasn't the shoulder which was torn to pieces?" A user responded to this message saying: "Yes, but you have to use a sling to avoid hurting the humerus. I have the same fracture and everything hurts, only half of the hand is used," he said. In addition to this, the reaction of the No se aceptan devoluciones'actor was very funny. "Eugenio turns around saying José Eduardo, please behave." "He even looks younger." "It's nice to see your dad recovering @joseeduardo." "You exhibited us!" "Maybe he did get angry." "He even looks younger," among others (SEE THE VIDEO HERE).

Derbez's recovery has not been easy… Derbez's recovery has not been easy at all, as he recently commented that it has been quite a painful process: "I'm coming out of my physiotherapy. Here I go, very good. I'm bringing my luxury chauffeur," he said as he pointed the camera at his wife Alessandra. "Very well, but since it hurts, I'm sick of feeling pain," he began to say in a new video that he shared on Instagram. "A torture is 2 hours of torture, of stretching until you break the muscle and get you to recover movement on a wound that hurts a lot," he added, affirming how much he suffers in the midst of his recovery. "No no I don't cry every day, I cry, the tears come out, right?" He told his wife, who confirmed what the actor was saying (SEE THE VIDEO HERE).