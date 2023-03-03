Chronicle: Norcross, Georgia teen found shot to death
16-year-old José Daniel Martínez was found shot to death after running away. The Hispanic community in Norcross, Georgia is in mourning.
A couple of days ago, 16-year-old José Daniel Martínez left his home in Norcross, Georgia and never returned. His family reported him missing to Gwinnett County authorities, who put the case on their list of runaways.
Yesterday afternoon, the Hispanic teen’s body was found lying in the backyard of an abandoned house in Lawrenceville. He had been shot to death, so police ruled it a homicide and immediately began investigating.
A few hours later José’s alleged murderer was captured
Yesterday, just before midnight, investigators arrested another boy of Salvadoran origin who they say is directly involved in José’s murder. Twenty-year-old Dennis Enrique Calzadilla Hernández is a resident of Lilburn. Dennis is facing multiple serious charges.
The young man is charged with murder, aggravated assault and being an active member of a gang that operates locally. The police have not confirmed whether there are more people involved in this unfortunate incident, but they do feel convinced that Dennis was involved.
3 teens found dead in just a few days
The last two months have been hard on our community with the violent deaths of three kids. The first of these was Rodrigo Floriano, whose body was found in a Norcross motel. Then the remains of Susana Morales were discovered. Hers is one of the most notorious cases so far this year, since everything indicates she was kidnapped, raped and murdered by a former police officer.
May these sad facts make us meditate as parents that we should get closer to our children, especially those who are going through rebellious phases. We must be somewhat understanding and patient with them — obviously without giving our consent to do things we know are wrong. The most important thing is to make them realize the great dangers that are out there. Thanks for reading my chronicle today on MundoNow. Until next time.