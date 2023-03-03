Chronicle: Norcross, Georgia teen found shot to death

16-year-old José Daniel Martínez was found shot to death.

The Hispanic community in Norcross, Georgia is in mourning.

Police are treating the case as a homicide.

A couple of days ago, 16-year-old José Daniel Martínez left his home in Norcross, Georgia and never returned. His family reported him missing to Gwinnett County authorities, who put the case on their list of runaways.

Yesterday afternoon, the Hispanic teen’s body was found lying in the backyard of an abandoned house in Lawrenceville. He had been shot to death, so police ruled it a homicide and immediately began investigating.

A few hours later José’s alleged murderer was captured

Yesterday, just before midnight, investigators arrested another boy of Salvadoran origin who they say is directly involved in José’s murder. Twenty-year-old Dennis Enrique Calzadilla Hernández is a resident of Lilburn. Dennis is facing multiple serious charges.

The young man is charged with murder, aggravated assault and being an active member of a gang that operates locally. The police have not confirmed whether there are more people involved in this unfortunate incident, but they do feel convinced that Dennis was involved.