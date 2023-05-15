José Cárcamo killed a man in a hit and run
José Ricardo Cárcamo was arrested hit and run. He killed a man trying to cross the street. Cárcamo fled from the scene but was later caught.
José Ricardo Cárcamo, 57, was arrested in Houston, Texas, after running over a person in the middle of the night and fleeing in his truck. He faces the serious charge for hitting someone and leaving the scene.
The serious felony of failing to stop to help after running over someone, like the one faced by José Ricardo Cárcamo, is punishable by two to 20 years in prison in Texas.
The documents of the case against José Ricardo Cárcamo, consulted by MundoNow, reveal the details of the crime. At the time of writing this story, the victim has not been identified by the authorities who are already looking for his family.
Officers of the Vehicle Crimes Division of the Houston Police Department (HPD) investigated the crime of José Ricardo Cárcamo that occurred in the populous Hispanic neighborhood of Spring Branch, west of Houston.
A pedestrian was just trying to cross the street
On Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 a.m., a person was trying to cross Brittmoore Road at the intersection with Hammerly Boulevard when suddenly a Nissan Frontier slammed full-speed into the pedestrian.
The Nissan Frontier ended up with severe damage to the front after the brutal impact. However, the driver continued on his way. Other motorists who witnessed the incident stopped and police.
Authorities identify the driver
However, when HFD paramedics arrived on the scene, they were unable to do anything for the victim and pronounced them dead at the scene. The case was then taken up by agents of the HPD Vehicle Crimes Division.
Based on the testimonies of the witnesses at the crime scene and the videos from the security cameras at the corner where the tragedy occurred, the detectives obtained all the details of the Nissan Frontier. Vehicle registration in Texas revealed that the truck was registered to José Ricardo Cárcamo.
The driver was arrested hours after his crime
All the HPD officers on duty at dawn had the details of José Ricardo Cárcamo’s Nissan Frontier truck in their patrol cars. One of the officers doing his rounds saw the vehicle parked in front of a bodega at 5500 Brittmoore Road. The officer reported the finding.
Officers from the Vehicle Crimes Division came to the scene and saw that the entire front of the Nissan Frontier was damaged. José Ricardo Cárcamo was arrested right there and will now face his legal process before Judge Kristin M. Guiney of the Harris County 183rd Criminal District Court.