José Ricardo Cárcamo, 57, was arrested in Houston, Texas, after running over a person in the middle of the night and fleeing in his truck. He faces the serious charge for hitting someone and leaving the scene.

The serious felony of failing to stop to help after running over someone, like the one faced by José Ricardo Cárcamo, is punishable by two to 20 years in prison in Texas.

The documents of the case against José Ricardo Cárcamo, consulted by MundoNow, reveal the details of the crime. At the time of writing this story, the victim has not been identified by the authorities who are already looking for his family.

Officers of the Vehicle Crimes Division of the Houston Police Department (HPD) investigated the crime of José Ricardo Cárcamo that occurred in the populous Hispanic neighborhood of Spring Branch, west of Houston.