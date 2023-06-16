Jorge Ramos challenged the Mexican President at his morning press conference.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador made the journalist angry.

Ramos asks AMLO to sit down for an interview. It is no secret to anyone that Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has sparked much controversy during his regular morning press conferences at the Federal Palace, known as Las Mañaneras. He confronts reporters and journalists on issues that concern the country. It was during a recent press conference that the president made Jorge Ramos angry. The Univisión journalist has been to AMLO’s Mañanera conferences and there is even a video of him confronting the Mexican president a few years ago over unresolved issues. This time López Obrador «mocked» Ramos and even pretended not to know his name. Jorge Ramos challenges AMLO Apparently, during Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s morning press conference, the Mexican president pretended not to know who Jorge Ramos was. Throughout AMLO’s administration, the journalist has pushed him on the issue of violence in the country, as well as on immigration and the economy, especially when it comes to matters related to the United States.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador angered Jorge Ramos Jorge Ramos took to Twitter to send a message to the Mexican president demanding an explanation for his attitude: «Mr. president @lopezobrador_ I saw that today you asked me two questions in the morning and I answered them. I have worked for the Univision network in the United States since January 1, 1984.» And he continued: «And my salary is, and has been, the product of my work as a freelance journalist. You know this because I have interviewed you several times. That does not change the fact that in your government there are already more than 146,000 murders, more than in almost a century.»

Jorge Ramos criticizes the president of Mexico Jorge Ramos’s annoyance with Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s attitude was evident as he closed his message with the data on violence during his administration: «And since we are exchanging information, I am once again requesting an interview for television. I hope you accept it, as before.» Many people support Ramos: «López is afraid of coming face to face with intelligent people, he’s a cowardly criminal who only attacks and hides in a palace.» «You are dealing with a damn mental dwarf. Forget any logic or responsibility on his part.» «He will never answer you, he’s a man without moral or human values.»

Are people losing patience with Andrés Manuel López Obrador? Although Jorge Ramos has also been criticized on many occasions, this time it seems people are losing patience with Andrés Manuel López Obrador: «Congratulations Mr. Ramos, you are brave, hardworking and respectful, I hope you earn A LOT! Because you deserve it! Ignore the resentful man who divides Mexico everywhere, the number 1 classist lives in the national palace.» «I’d tell you to go back to Lopez’s morning comedy show. @jorgeramosnews But I don’t think they’ll let you in.» More people commented: “Now more than ever he has become more cynical and irresponsible, the Edomex elections are over, he is no longer interested in anything.” “A guy who throws the stone and hides his hand will never accept a face to face. The media that served him to get where he’s today, are his enemy now.» «Ask him for a reply in the morning!»