Popular Hispanic journalist Jorge Ramos loses it.

Ramos ‘exploded’ after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“We don’t need them,” says the journalist Again Jorge Ramos is in “the middle of a scandal” after his explosive statements against monarchies just after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Hispanic journalist said that we don’t need kings and queens today. In his column for the Mexican newspaper Reforma the Univisión presenter expressed his point of view about the royal families that govern in various countries today, even if they do so in a symbolic way, as in the case of constitutional monarchies. Jorge Ramos attacked Queen Elizabeth II The journalist began by ‘attacking’ Queen Elizabeth II who “became queen in 1952 for the simple fact of being born into the British royal family. Nothing more,” said the journalist. “No other woman in any other part of the world could have had that position.” Immediately, Ramos said that Queen Elizabeth II did not earn her title, but “it landed on her”. That is, she inherited it from her father, King George VI, who, by the way, also inherited the crown. At first it was not destined for him, but for his brother Eduardo, who abdicated to marry a divorced woman.

“They are evil,” said the journalist The most explosive part of Ramos’ column in Reforma came when the journalist blew up at kings and queens. “We don’t need them. They are a bad precedent in societies that seek greater equality. They cost a lot. And everything they do can perfectly well be done by a civilian,” he wrote. Later, the Mexican immigrant said that Queen Elizabeth II was a “symbol of a past of colonialism, abuse and racism of a powerful empire.” Also, he said that the world will have fewer monarchies than in the past as “the world moves towards more open, democratic and meritocratic societies.”

“We have been fighting for more than 200 years against those who believe they are divinely superior” On the other hand, the Al Punto host pointed out that in this new panorama, children have been educated to fight for what they want and “not to think that they deserve it by inheritance or by birth.” Ramos used the United States and Mexico as an example. First, because both nations decided to put an end to the monarchies of England and Spain, respectively, and thus consolidate themselves as democratic countries. “We have been fighting for more than 200 years against those who believe they are divinely superior to others and claim all powers,” he said.

The journalist said that “sooner or later” the monarchies will fall Currently, King Charles III of Great Britain faces the challenge of preserving a thousand-year-old monarchy that his mother nurtured for seven decades, but that has an uncertain future, according to AP. Everyone’s personal affection for the queen meant that the role of the monarchy in British society was hardly discussed in recent years, Now that she’s gone, the royal family has to grapple with questions about whether it’s still relevant in a modern, multicultural nation that looks very different from when Elizabeth came to the throne in 1952. “But sooner or later they will fall. We have finished with worse”, assured Jorge Ramos.