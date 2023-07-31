Jorge Ramos and Chiqui Delgado enjoy a vacation in Greece
Jorge Ramos and Chiqui Delgado shared photos of their recent vacation in Greece. The couple is enjoying incredible landscapes and they have not hesitated to share their happiness on social media.
Jorge Ramos is known for keeping his personal life private but this week he made an exception. He is currently on vacation with his girlfriend, the television presenter Chiqui Delgado, and the couple is delighting in beautiful landscapes on their trip to Greece.
Chiquinquirá Delgado took to Instagram account to share a series of photographs showcasing their vacation with their loved ones. Jorge Ramos also shared a photo of them together on his Instagram stories, capturing a moment of happiness as they warmly embraced each other.
According to Chiqui Delgado’s latest posts, she is currently enjoying some relaxing moments in the beautiful country of Greece. This week, she shared several photos where she’s having the time of her life.
In one of her initial posts about Greece, Chiqui shared a photo of herself joyfully cavorting in a one-piece swimsuit, with the caption: «Sea+family+friends=happiness.»
Univisión journalist Jorge Ramos, usually keeps his personal life private. This includes his relationship with Venezuelan host Chiqui Delgado. He recently showed off his beautiful partner.
On his Instagram stories, Jorge shared a heartwarming moment with his Chiqui. The photograph captured them hugging and looking happy, with a beautiful sunset as the backdrop of the image.