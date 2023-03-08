Search

Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo is being treated by Toño Mauri's doctors while he waits for lung transplant

By 
  • Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo speaks about his health.
  • The actor is hoping for a lung transplant.
  • Toño Mauri says that he is in good hands.

There was already speculation that Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo’s health was deteriorating so the comedian decided to issue a statement explaining his condition.

Despite saying that he is fine even though he suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Ortiz de Pinedo asked to be put on the waiting list for a lung transplant. However, actor Toño Mauri says that he is in the good hands with the doctors who are treating him.

How is Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo’s health?

He explained that he is not in serious condition.
PHOTO Instagram

In addition to explaining that he is being treated for his illness, Ortiz explained that he was not in critical condition. “(My condition) is not serious, fortunately. And I’m not hooked up to oxygen. That is precisely why I alternate my life between Acapulco and Miami (both at sea level) where I write and live very happily with (my wife) Gaby.”

The actor hopes to be a candidate for a lung transplant. “The day the medical group informs me that I am fit for a transplant, I will let you know.” He also said: “It would be a great opportunity to improve my condition, if everything goes well, of course.”

Toño Mauri says that the actor is in good hands

Toño Mauri assures that the actor is in good hands when it comes to the doctors who treated him
PHOTO Instagram

“He is very lively and enthusiastic because things are going well, what I told him is that he’s in the best hands, look at me,” Mauri told El Universal, the actor had a double lung transplant. “We talk a lot, I see him with strength and with the faith that is needed to face that.”

Though it was rumored that Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo was on the brink of death, Mauri says that isn’t true. “He’s perfect, we’ve even sent each other jokes and he responds to my messages,” he told El Universal.

Entertainment
Celebrities
