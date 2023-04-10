Chronicle: Latino who threatened his wife leads police on a chase in Texas

Latino who threatened his wife sparks police chase.

He was arrested a half an hour later in Kemp, Texas

Jorge Luis Santoyo thought he could escape.

On Thursday April 4, Jorge Luis Santoyo, 32, left his apartment in Kemp, Texas. He started his truck and secured his trailer well before driving off to his job. It seemed that it would be a normal day like any other, but the truth is that it would be completely different. At least for poor Jorge, who got a tremendous surprise.

Just as he was about to leave, a City of Kemp patrol car entered his neighborhood. The police noticed that the license plate of his white GMC truck had a small problem. The officer discovered that the owner of the vehicle had an outstanding arrest warrant, so he decided to investigate.

Jorge Luis Santoyo tried to hide in his vehicle

When the officer approached the driver, he quickly realized that he was wanted for threatening his wife. He then kindly asked him to get out of his car to talk about it. Santoyo was certain that he would end up in jail, and refused to open the door.

The officer then called for backup. Jorge saw him talking on the radio and figured that he would momentarily be surrounded by policemen, so he backed up and sped off.