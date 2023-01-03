Jomari Goyso posts a video from the hospital worrying fans

Spanish stylist Jomari Goyso posted a video on Instagram.

In the video, he is seen in a hospital bed.

He assures his fans that he will be fine.

The stylist and host on Despierta América, Jomari Goyso, shared a video on Instagram showing that he is in the hospital. This alarmed his followers, who were concerned about his health.

Despite having shared the video, Jomari did not explain why he had been admitted. He simply included a description saying that “God changes your plans,” leaving his fans wondering what was going on.

Jomari Goyso posts video from the hospital

On his official Instagram account, the designer and host shared a video where he is seen lying in a hospital bed. The video shows that Jomari has a cast on his leg.

In the video, that lasts just under 10 seconds, Jomari doesn’t say a word. He just smiles and greets the camera, maintaining a positive attitude despite the fact that he is hospitalized. At the moment it is unknown if he has been discharged.