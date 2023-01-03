Jomari Goyso posts a video from the hospital worrying fans
Spanish stylist Jomari Goyso posted a video on Instagram.In the video, he is seen in a hospital bed. He assures his fans that he will be fine.
The stylist and host on Despierta América, Jomari Goyso, shared a video on Instagram showing that he is in the hospital. This alarmed his followers, who were concerned about his health.
Despite having shared the video, Jomari did not explain why he had been admitted. He simply included a description saying that “God changes your plans,” leaving his fans wondering what was going on.
On his official Instagram account, the designer and host shared a video where he is seen lying in a hospital bed. The video shows that Jomari has a cast on his leg.
In the video, that lasts just under 10 seconds, Jomari doesn’t say a word. He just smiles and greets the camera, maintaining a positive attitude despite the fact that he is hospitalized. At the moment it is unknown if he has been discharged.
It is unknown why Jomari was admitted to the hospital
Jomari’s unexpected health crisis completely changed his plans, as the host was going to present his New Year’s Eve special with the hosts Lili Estefan and Alejandra Espinoza according to Univision. However, due to his current status, it is not known if he will participate.
A month ago, the stylist defended Francisca Lachapel after her makeover, as she was criticized about her hair. Jomari came to her defense and called the people who criticized her “ridiculous”.
Jomari says he will be fine
After leaving no clues about his accident, the stylist only wrote in his post that “One makes plans and God decides,” implying that that he had an unexpected mishap.
In addition, from the hospital bed Jomari wished a happy new year to all his followers who have sent him messages of support. He added that he will also try to have a good time even if he is hospitalized.
Celebrities and fans send messages of support
Jomari, who is now hospitalized, received a great deal of support in the comments section of his Instagram post where, in addition to seeing his fans rooting for him and wishing him a happy new year, celebrities and friends also wished him a speedy recovery.
Some comments were: "I don't know what happened to you but I hope you recover soon, a big hug," from Toni Costa. Eduin Caz wished him a speedy recovery and Lili Estefan who said that she has been in the same situation and wishes him to get well soon.