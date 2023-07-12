Jomari Goyso shows photos of his botched cosmetic procedure
Jomari Goyso recently shared a vulnerable moment with his followers, expressing his discomfort with the the way his body looked. Alongside a photograph, the television presenter reflected on societal beauty standards and how people see themselves.
Taking to social media, Jomari Goyso unveiled a picture that revealed his appearance following an aesthetic procedure that didn’t meet his expectations.
Jomari Goyso shows his body after a cosmetic procedure
Jomari Goyso made a thought-provoking post on his Instagram stories, sharing a photo of himself without clothing and using an emoji to cover his naughty bits. His post was not intended to be provocative but rather to spark reflection.
As someone who embraces his aesthetic procedures, the presenter openly displayed his journey on social media while in the midst of one such procedure. Now, having gone through the process, he can reflect on it and encourage others to take a different perspective.
«What a mess»
Jomari Goyso shared a mirror selfie on Instagram. In the caption of the post, Jomari acknowledged that the photograph captured a time when he was undergoing an aesthetic procedure involving growth hormones.
«Look what I found. The time when I injected myself with growth hormones, what a mess,» wrote the presenter in the post.
Jomari took the opportunity to reflect on his decision
Jomari Goyso shared a photograph in which he revealed that he had undergone growth hormone treatment in the past. He openly admitted that this decision had negative consequences. Jomari took the opportunity to reflect on his past decision while sharing the photograph with his followers.
He expressed regret over what he did and acknowledged that it was a challenging period of acceptance during which he harmed his body. In his Instagram stories, Jomari shared his reflection, stating: «And the most challenging thing is to accept that the more you harm your body, the more you’re loved.»