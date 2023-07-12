Jomari Goyso shows photos of his botched cosmetic procedure

TV presenter Jomari Goyso was candid with his followers.

He shared a photo of his botched cosmetic procedure.

He was shocked by the way his body looked.

Jomari Goyso recently shared a vulnerable moment with his followers, expressing his discomfort with the the way his body looked. Alongside a photograph, the television presenter reflected on societal beauty standards and how people see themselves.

Taking to social media, Jomari Goyso unveiled a picture that revealed his appearance following an aesthetic procedure that didn’t meet his expectations.

Jomari Goyso shows his body after a cosmetic procedure

Jomari Goyso made a thought-provoking post on his Instagram stories, sharing a photo of himself without clothing and using an emoji to cover his naughty bits. His post was not intended to be provocative but rather to spark reflection.

As someone who embraces his aesthetic procedures, the presenter openly displayed his journey on social media while in the midst of one such procedure. Now, having gone through the process, he can reflect on it and encourage others to take a different perspective.