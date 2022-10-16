Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable posing for selfies with fans

What happened to Johnny Depp?

He looked unrecognizable taking photos with fans.

Is he depressed? Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable. Since winning the defamation trial against his ex-wife, Johnny Depp has been seen on multiple occasions, but this time he surprised a group of fans who were waiting for him on the streets of New York. He looked completely different than he did during his trial. Prior to his most recent New York concert with Jeff Beck, Depp met his fans and did not hesitate to hand out autographs. However, his physical appearance was noticeably different. Depp hadn't been seen in public for a while. What's wrong with Johnny Depp? Clean-shaven, wearing reflective blue sunglasses and a matching hat, the 59-year-old signed autographs and took selfies with fans outside the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Saturday night before his concert with 78-year-old rocker Jeff Beck. Depp has been touring with Beck at various UK stops since the end of his much-publicized libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Now he's clean shaven and many say that he looks like singer Ozzy Osbourne.

Johnny Depp's new look Without his characteristic beard and mustache, he looks like a completely different person. Below, you can see some of the images that have been shared since yesterday afternoon. His tour with Beck has been a complete success and videos of the concerts have also emerged where fans throw him everything from underwear to flags. According to The New York Post, most of the comments on social media from the lucky ones who have come across the Jack Sparrow actor, are grateful and highlight that he has been quite friendly with everyone who approaches him.

Fans are concerned "Something is wrong with Johnny, he looks run down and very untidy. It's a shame because he's a beautiful and very kind man. He deserves to be taken care of and take care of his image," said a Twitter user regarding Depp's new appearance. "The concerts are stressful and I imagine that afterwards they go to eat and have a drink! There have been too many concerts in a row!!!" Others try to explain what's going on with Johnny Depp. "He said several times that when he travels without his assistant everything goes wrong because he doesn't know how to look after himself, he needs help."

What happened to Amber Heard? While Depp lives his life as a rock star and gets another chance at movies, his ex-wife Amber Heard went to Spain to rebuild her life with her daughter. For now the future of her career is uncertain, but there have been rumors that she could lose her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Oanagh Paige Amber's daughter who was born on April 8, 2022 through a surrogate. Heard has been seen with her little girl on the streets of Spain and appears to be "an exemplary mother".