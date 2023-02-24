Soccer commentator John Motson dies at 77 (PHOTOS)

The television legend covered 10 World Cups.

He was nicknamed “Motty”.

John Motson covered more than 2,500 soccer matches. Legendary soccer commentator John Motson has died at the age of 77. During his 50-year career in television, Motson called more than 2,500 matches on television and radio, establishing himself as one of the most iconic voices in English football. He was easily recognized by his sheepskin coat and, in total, he covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for the BBC, according to The Guardian. Family reveals how John Motson died John Motson’s career began in 1968 when he joined the BBC. His voice became known to audiences thanks to his involvement in the popular FIFA video game franchise, where he debuted in 1996 and provided commentary for the next decade, The Guardian reports. The beloved presenter’s family confirmed the sad news of his passing, reporting that Motson died peacefully in his sleep. The family’s statement reads as follows: “It is with great sadness that we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today.”

Who was John Motson? Prior to his distinguished career at the BBC, the iconic sportscaster, affectionately known as “Motty”, worked at outlets including Barnet and the Sheffield Morning Telegraph, according to The Guardian. In addition to covering all 10 world cups, Motson also made his mark at the Olympic Games. Motty set standards for all who followed in his footsteps, and his influence on the sports media industry remains palpable. Beyond his impeccable career, those who knew John Motson remember him as a very serious and professional broadcaster, but also as a kind and funny person.

“He was a creator of standards” Martin Tyler, a colleague and close friend of Motson’s, highlighted the influence he had on his career and that of many others, according to Guardian. “He was a standard setter for all of us. His legacy and his impact on the industry will continue to be felt for many generations to come,” Tyler said in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live. Despite his impeccable career and having left an indelible mark on the history of sports broadcasting, the professional life of sportscaster John Motson was also marked by difficult and tragic moments, such as what happened in Hillsborough.

One of the darkest moments of John Motson’s career One of the darkest moments of his career came in 1989, when Motson covered the horrific events at Hillsborough Stadium, where hundreds of people were injured and 97 lost their lives in a stampede blamed on police errors, according to Britannica. Messages of mourning were immediate. “Deeply saddened to learn that John Motson has died. Quite a brilliant commentator and the voice of soccer in this country for generations. He will be greatly missed,” wrote Gary Lineker, BBC presenter in Twitter.