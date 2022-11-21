Joe Biden becomes the 'oldest' president in US history

US President Joe Biden celebrates his birthday.

Joe Biden turns 80 in the White House.

Will he run again despite his age?

On November 20, the president of the United States celebrated his 80th birthday. Age isn’t just a number, he also has decades of accumulated wisdom. After his birthday, Joe Biden became the oldest president in US history.

People in their eighties can rule countries, create stunning art, and accomplish feats of stamina, including climbing Mt. Everest. Joe Biden turned 80 on Sunday and very soon he will have to decide if he has another mountain to climb: a second presidential term.

For now, questions abound as to whether he has what it takes to run for president again. Biden is now the oldest president in United States history. His birthday comes at a crossroads, in which he and his family face a decision in the coming months about whether he will run for re-election.

Biden aides and allies say he does plan to run again but the president has been ambiguous. “My intention is that I run again,” he said at a news conference this week. “But I’m a great respecter of fate. We’re going to have discussions about it, ”he added.