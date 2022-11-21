Joe Biden becomes the oldest president in US history
On November 20, the president of the United States celebrated his 80th birthday. Age isn’t just a number, he also has decades of accumulated wisdom. After his birthday, Joe Biden became the oldest president in US history.
People in their eighties can rule countries, create stunning art, and accomplish feats of stamina, including climbing Mt. Everest. Joe Biden turned 80 on Sunday and very soon he will have to decide if he has another mountain to climb: a second presidential term.
For now, questions abound as to whether he has what it takes to run for president again. Biden is now the oldest president in United States history. His birthday comes at a crossroads, in which he and his family face a decision in the coming months about whether he will run for re-election.
Biden aides and allies say he does plan to run again but the president has been ambiguous. “My intention is that I run again,” he said at a news conference this week. “But I’m a great respecter of fate. We’re going to have discussions about it, ”he added.
Biden is the first octogenarian in the White House
His aides expect those talks to pick up steam over the holidays and don’t expect a decision before 2023. To watch Biden at work is to watch a leader tap into a storehouse of knowledge accumulated over half a century in public office and personal relationships insights at home and abroad.
Simply put, age brings wisdom, but to watch him is also to see him looking a little less steady on his feet. Biden also skipped a formal dinner with other leaders without any real explanation during his trip abroad this week.
If Biden seeks re-election, he would end his second term at the age of 86
El País reported that if Joe Biden seeks re-election, the election will occur when he is almost 82 years old and a hypothetical second term would end at 86. After the death of Elizabeth II, only three heads of state from around the world are over that age: the president of Cameroon, Paul Biya, 89; that of Palestine, Mahmud Abbas, 87, and that of Saudi Arabia, Salmán bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, 86.
Biden already belongs to the club of those who have achieved a lot for their age. Unlike 92% of people 75 and older in the United States, he still has a job and the vitality necessary to achieve his next goals, according to The Associated Press.
Joe Biden will celebrate his birthday with a lunch hosted by his wife Jill
Finally, Voice of America reported that President Biden will celebrate his eightieth birthday with a lunch hosted by his wife Jill, just a day after his granddaughter’s wedding at the White House.
However, while doubts and high expectations grow as to whether he should run again, Biden is recognized at eighty years of age for joining the list of longest-serving presidents around the world.