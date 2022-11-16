US President Joe Biden speaks out after Trump announces he’s running in 2024.

Joe Biden sends a message to the Republican candidate.

“Trump failed America.” After Donald Trump announced he’s running for president in 2024, the current president of the United States spoke about his decision. It happened on Tuesday when Trump sent a surprising message about retaking the White House. Given the situation, Democrat Joe Biden responded in a tweet, attacking the former president with a simple phrase. Biden says that, “Trump failed America.” Joe Biden on Trump running for president again It should be remembered that both Biden and Trump ran for president in 2020 and Joe Biden won. However, Trump still baselessly claims that the election was not fair. On January 6, 2021, he urged his followers to invade the Capitol. On Tuesday, Donald Trump made an announcement which he classified as the “most important” message. At the press conference the former president stated his intention to retake the White House in 2024. However, Biden did not remain silent.

Joe Biden: “Trump failed America” Biden used Twitter to send a message from Bali, Indonesia, where he is currently participating in the G20 summit. Biden kept his response short and sweet: “Donald Trump failed America.” He also shared a video where he was critical of the former president. Immediately, people reacted with divided opinions. Many supported Biden, while others defended the Trump, hoping he will take back the presidency. Filed Under: Joe Biden Trump running for president

“He will lose again” The chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison, said in a statement that Trump was a failure as president, that is why he lost in 2020 and that is why he “will lose again.” This forceful message sparked controversy on social media. “Democrats are ready to remind Americans of what Trump brought to America: the worst jobs record since the Great Depression, billions in tax handouts for the richest and corporations,” it reads. Filed Under: Joe Biden Trump Candidacy. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE

Could Trump be the next president? It is worth mentioning that former President Trump, 76, stated that he will ensure that President Biden does not get four more years in the White House in 2024 because “the country cannot have more of that” and stated that he will get more votes than in the 2016 elections. “I am announcing tonight my candidacy for the Presidency of the United States,” Trump stressed after emphatically reviewing the achievements of his first term and painting a dark picture of the two years that Joseph Biden has been president. With information from the Agency EFE and The Wall Street Journal. Filed Under: Joe Biden Trump running for president