Joe Biden officially files to run for reelection in 2024.

Could he be facing off against Donald Trump again?

Can he win a second term? It looks like Joe Biden is running. US President Joe Biden has officially filed to run for reelection in 2024. It’s likely he will once again face off against Republican Donald Trump, who wants to return to the White House despite his recent indictment. Biden filed a candidacy statement with the Federal Election Commission and has listed Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate again. He submitted the official paperwork onFriday, March 31. Joe Biden files to run for reelection in 2024 Many have wondered if the current president, who defeated Donald Trump in 2020, would try to stay in office for another four years. Also key questions about the 2024 campaign remain unresolved: Who will run it? Where will it be based? When will he finally make an official announcement? In December, Biden announced that he planned to run for reelection on the condition that he remain in good health. Biden has a 40-year political career, previously serving as Barack Obama’s vice president from January 2009 to January 2017.

Will Joe Biden win a second term? If he wins reelection, Biden would turn 86 before the end of his second term. By taking his time announcing a second run, he avoids pressure from former President Donald Trump, who has already announced he’s running in 2024 campaign, along with other top Republicans who may enter the race, according to Associated Press. In addition to Biden and Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are also running. “He has earned the luxury of staying on schedule. The more time he can keep this focused on his White House duties, and less on the campaign trail, the better off he’ll be,” said Brad Bannon, a Democratic strategist in Washington.

What do Americans think of Biden? Biden loved and hated by millions in the US. This year he has fought to lower gasoline prices and forgive student loans, as well as for many other causes, according to The Sun. Similarly, he has spent the last year trying to give economic and military support to Ukraine in the midst of its conflict with Russia. So far, he is the only Democratic candidate to file besides Marianne Williamson, a self-help author and spiritual guru who also ran in 2020.

“He will win it based on his performance” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has not formally filed to run, told Piers Morgan to “keep an eye out” for his anticipated announcement that he will run. The first state primaries for the 2024 presidential election will begin on March 5, 2024 and the general election will take place on November 5, 2024. “He is not going to win or lose re-election based on what happens in his campaign. He is going to win it based on his performance as president and the performance of his opponent, whoever he is,” predicted Washington Democratic strategist Bannon.