Joe Biden vows to fight to protect LGBTQ rights in the US

In a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, he stressed that his administration’s fight to protect the LGBTQ+ community is not over.

«But our fight is far, far from over because we have some hysterical and, I would argue, prejudiced people who are engaged in all of what you see going on around the country,» Biden said at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.