Joe Biden vows to fight to protect LGBTQ rights in the US

By 
Shutterstock
  • Joe Biden fights to protect the LGBTQ+ community.
  • Republicans are trying to roll back gay rights in the US.
  • Biden calls out ‘prejudiced’ lawmakers.

Joe Biden is fighting to protect gay rights in the US as Republican lawmakers work to roll back LGBTQ protections across the country.

In a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, he stressed that his administration’s fight to protect the LGBTQ+ community is not over.

Biden vows to continue fighting to protect gay rights in the US

The fight to protect the rights of the LGTBI Collective in the United States is far from over
Shutterstock

President Joe Biden, said at a recent press conference that he will continue to fight to protect the rights of the LGTBQ+ community in the face of Republican lawmakers rolling back protections across the US.

«But our fight is far, far from over because we have some hysterical and, I would argue, prejudiced people who are engaged in all of what you see going on around the country,» Biden said at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Joe Biden advocates for the gay community

Joe Biden advocated for gay people
Shutterstock

Joe Biden reiterated that LGBTQ people should not live in fear that they will not be able to marry a person of the same sex and/or that they will be fired from their jobs because of their sexual orientation.

«It’s wrong that the violence and hate crimes targeting LGBTQ people is rising. It’s wrong that extreme officials are pushing hateful bills targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors,» Biden continued.

The White House announced measures to protect LGBTQ+ rights

The White House announced measures to protect the rights of the LGTBI Community
Shutterstock

To end Pride Month, the White House announced a package of measures to protect LGBTQ+ rights, such as safety programs and training for activists and leaders to protect themselves against threats, including shootings.

Training will also be provided to states and municipalities so that they can take better advantage of funds to support mental health of LGTBQ youth. The Department of Housing will provide technical support to shelters to help those who are homeless.

Some states have banned books with themes promoting sexual diversity

Some states have banned the promotion of sexual diversity books
Shutterstock

Given the bans on books with themes promoting sexual diversity promoted by conservative politicians in several states, the Department of Education will create a new division that defends the rights of students to access such content.

According to the US Government, more than a dozen states have approved anti-LGBTQ laws that restrict gender transition treatments for minors, that prohibit talking about sexual orientation in schools or that ban drag shows, among others.

Pride
