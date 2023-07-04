Joe Biden vows to fight to protect LGBTQ rights in the US
In a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, he stressed that his administration’s fight to protect the LGBTQ+ community is not over.
«But our fight is far, far from over because we have some hysterical and, I would argue, prejudiced people who are engaged in all of what you see going on around the country,» Biden said at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Joe Biden reiterated that LGBTQ people should not live in fear that they will not be able to marry a person of the same sex and/or that they will be fired from their jobs because of their sexual orientation.
«It’s wrong that the violence and hate crimes targeting LGBTQ people is rising. It’s wrong that extreme officials are pushing hateful bills targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors,» Biden continued.
The White House announced measures to protect LGBTQ+ rights
To end Pride Month, the White House announced a package of measures to protect LGBTQ+ rights, such as safety programs and training for activists and leaders to protect themselves against threats, including shootings.
Training will also be provided to states and municipalities so that they can take better advantage of funds to support mental health of LGTBQ youth. The Department of Housing will provide technical support to shelters to help those who are homeless.
Some states have banned books with themes promoting sexual diversity
Given the bans on books with themes promoting sexual diversity promoted by conservative politicians in several states, the Department of Education will create a new division that defends the rights of students to access such content.
According to the US Government, more than a dozen states have approved anti-LGBTQ laws that restrict gender transition treatments for minors, that prohibit talking about sexual orientation in schools or that ban drag shows, among others.