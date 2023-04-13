Joana Marcelia Figueroa reveals the last message her brother sent her

Julián’s sisters say goodbye to him.

Joana Marcelia Figueroa shared the last message he sent her.

The sisters support each other. Over the last few hours, family and friends of Julián Figueroa have been sharing their happiest memories of the son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian. His brother, José Manuel Figueroa, with whom he didn’t seem to have a good relationship, also expressed his grief. Julián’s sisters have been sharing touching photos on social media. Even his mother shared a moving video on Instagram. Maribel posts a touching photo! In the early hours of Tuesday, April 11, Guardia shared a video on her Instagram stories made by the fan page, Maribel Guardia My Queen. It was a compilation of moving photos of the actress and her son. This suggests that Maribel couldn’t sleep and was on social media in the middle of the night. The video shows the most touching moments of Julián and his mother.

His sisters say goodbye His sisters Juliana and Zarelea Figueroa also said goodbye to their brother on social media. Both shared photos with their late brother and at the same time remembered Joan Sebastian, who would be celebrating his birthday. Joana, who was the closest to Julián, shared some photos on Instagram of them enjoying a snowy day as children. The images moved everyone who saw them.

A very sad goodbye Joana wrote: “My brother, my friend and my great teacher. You and I were united by much more than blood and surname. We were lucky that our souls spoke the same language, so we knew that they chose each other many lifetimes ago.” “I have faith that this will not be the last either. Without a doubt, you made this world a better place, my heart a bigger place, my life a thousand times more fun, and me a happier woman. You leave a big mark on this world. You leave a big mark on me. What a great privilege to have shared so much life with you.”

Their last conversation “Thank you for your love, your wisdom, for taking care of me and for the great kindness of your heart. ‘I love you forever’. See you soon. In the meantime, I’m going to miss you here a lot. Bon voyage, my companion.” In addition, she added a screenshot of the last conversation she had with her brother. “I love you sister, today more than ever,” Zarelea Figueroa wrote to her. Even Ana Bárbara commented on the post: “My beautiful queen, you don’t know how sorry I am, my love. We have nothing left but to embrace his memory with all our souls!”