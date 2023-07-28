JLo caught looking upset as she waited outside a gym

Jennifer Lopez was caught looking upset while waiting outside a gym.

We see a different side of the usually glamorous star.

She looked unhappy.

JLo caught waiting outside a gym JLo is always making headlines, whether it’s for her enviable figure, daring outfits, or the intriguing situations she finds herself in. Recently, she was caught on camera waiting outside a gym, and she did not look happy. The photos circulating on social media captured the moment when Jennifer Lopez seemingly found herself locked out of the gym. With a less-than-friendly expression, she knocked at the door.

JLo looked upset as she was locked out of the gym Clad in vibrant yellow workout gear, singer and actress, Jennifer Lopez, was spotted at the entrance of the gym. Her hair was casually tied up in a messy bun and she wore stylish aviator sunglasses. While waiting outside the gym, Jennifer Lopez appeared visibly impatient, leading some to assume she might be a bit upset. Her expression turned incredulous as she noticed the cameras capturing the moment, clearly caught off guard by the unexpected attention.

Jennifer Lopez looks incredible with no makeup Jennifer Lopez is known for embracing her natural beauty on social media, often sharing her skin care routines and makeup-free moments with her followers. Recently, she once again appeared without a drop of makeup as she prepared to kickstart her workout, a move that didn’t go unnoticed by her fans, who took to social media to praise her beauty.

Fans comment on JLo’s photos After Suelta la Sopa posted the photos of Jennifer Lopez outside her gym, users quickly commented. Some found her expressions amusing, while others took the opportunity to criticize the star. Comments such as: «The woman looks old.» «The last photo is like: are you serious? Are you taking a photo? Don’t mess with me.» «She looks old.” “One can no longer maintain a calm face,» were among the reactions left on the post.