First Lady Jill Biden underwent surgery.

The operation to remove two cancerous skin lesions was successful.

A third lesion is being tested. Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, underwent surgery to remove two skin lesions, one near her right eye and another on her chest. Her doctor released a statement explaining how the operation went. According to the medical report, the surgery consisted of cutting thin layers of skin and examining each layer for signs of cancer. The first lady is expected to return to the White House on Wednesday so that she can rest in the comfort of her home and be with her husband. What did Jill Biden’s surgery entail? Doctors removed two carcinomas on Wednesday, one above the right eye and on on the left side of her chest. White House doctor, Kevin O’Connor reported on First Lady Jill Biden’s surgery. After these interventions, Jill Biden experiences some swelling and bruising on her face, although “she is in a good mood and feels good,” O’Connor said in a statement. It is expected that the first lady can return to the White House this Wednesday after being discharged.

Does the first lady have cancer? Jill Biden had gone to the Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland to undergo surgery on a lesion above her eye using a surgical technique called Mohs, which is often used in cases of carcinoma. The lesion had been detected in a routine medical check-up and as a precaution she had decided to have it removed and tested. In the latest update on Jill Biden’s health, O’Connor confirmed that it was a basal cell carcinoma, one of the most common skin cancers. Fortunately everything went well.

The operation went well The doctor indicated that all the cancerous tissue was “fully excised” and that they don’t anticipate any other intervention in that area, although they will “closely” monitor its healing. The first lady was stable throughout the surgery. During the previous preparations for this operation, the doctors detected another “small lesion” on the left eyelid that was removed and is now being analyzed to determine if it is cancerous. The doctors also found another basal cell carcinoma on the left side of the first lady’s chest, which they also removed “successfully”.

The White House doctor reports According to EFE, Dr. O’Connor specified that this type of carcinoma does not usually spread or cause metastasis, like other types of skin cancer such as melanomas or squamous cell carcinomas. But in order not to have future worries, it was better to remove it. “They do, however, have the potential to increase in size resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal,” he explained. FILED UNDER: Jill Biden undergoes surgery

No further details The White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, said in her daily press conference that the operation had gone “well”, without going into more detail. She did add that the first lady was accompanied by her husband, President Joe Biden. O’Connor noted that Biden was underwent a Mohs procedure, which, according to the Skin Cancer Association, is the most effective technique for treating many basal and squamous cell carcinomas, which are the two most common types of skin cancer.